Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors, and forwarding to Agepar of Sanepar's manifestations on the RAB of the 2nd RTP

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with CVM resolution No. 44/2021 and in continuity to the Material Fact of October 20, 2022, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors, at its 3rd/2023 Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, became aware of Sanepar's manifestations to the Preliminary Report prepared by the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados do Paraná"), ("AGEPAR") regarding the inspection of the Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Report and authorized the forwarding to AGEPAR. Follows below a summary of the values contained in the updated Evaluation Report to be sent to the Agency:

2nd RTP RAB Summary - in BRL

No

Breakdown of costly items

Shielded RAB

Incremental RAB

Total

1

Fixed Assets VNR¹

22,741,294,478.96

3,356,469,199.16

26,097,763,678.12

2

Fixed Assets VNR¹ x IA²

22,552,388,945.76

3,279,012,144.03

25,831,401,089.79

3

Fixed Assets CCV³

323,212,387.87

150,838,589.66

474,050,977.53

4

100% depreciated assets x IA²

1,278,241,228.82

-

1,278,241,228.82

5

Land x IA²

1,439,578,731.09

100,719,903.41

1,540,298,634.50

6

Mobile Operating Technical Reserve

64,537,919.86

44,374,408.43

108,912,328.29

7

Accumulated Depreciation x IA²

9,366,784,318.70

319,918,975.18

9,686,703,293.88

8

Mobile Op.Technical Reserve Depreciation

51,051,301.67

3,771,331.80

54,822,633.47

9

GROSS RAB (2+3-4-5)

20,157,781,373.72

3,329,130,830.28

23,486,912,204.00

10

NET RAB (9+5+6-8-7)

12,244,062,404.30

3,150,534,835.14

15,394,597,239.44

  • VNR: DORC / Depreciated Optimized Replacement Cost ² IA: Utilization Index
    ³ CCV: Current Cost Valuation

The updated Evaluation Report will be subject to inspection by AGEPAR and may change due to the Agency's analysis.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, February 27, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
