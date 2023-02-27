Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors, and forwarding to Agepar of Sanepar's manifestations on the RAB of the 2nd RTP
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with CVM resolution No. 44/2021 and in continuity to the Material Fact of October 20, 2022, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors, at its 3rd/2023 Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, became aware of Sanepar's manifestations to the Preliminary Report prepared by the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados do Paraná"), ("AGEPAR") regarding the inspection of the Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Report and authorized the forwarding to AGEPAR. Follows below a summary of the values contained in the updated Evaluation Report to be sent to the Agency:
2nd RTP RAB Summary - in BRL
No
Breakdown of costly items
Shielded RAB
Incremental RAB
Total
1
Fixed Assets VNR¹
22,741,294,478.96
3,356,469,199.16
26,097,763,678.12
2
Fixed Assets VNR¹ x IA²
22,552,388,945.76
3,279,012,144.03
25,831,401,089.79
3
Fixed Assets CCV³
323,212,387.87
150,838,589.66
474,050,977.53
4
100% depreciated assets x IA²
1,278,241,228.82
-
1,278,241,228.82
5
Land x IA²
1,439,578,731.09
100,719,903.41
1,540,298,634.50
6
Mobile Operating Technical Reserve
64,537,919.86
44,374,408.43
108,912,328.29
7
Accumulated Depreciation x IA²
9,366,784,318.70
319,918,975.18
9,686,703,293.88
8
Mobile Op.Technical Reserve Depreciation
51,051,301.67
3,771,331.80
54,822,633.47
9
GROSS RAB (2+3-4-5)
20,157,781,373.72
3,329,130,830.28
23,486,912,204.00
10
NET RAB (9+5+6-8-7)
12,244,062,404.30
3,150,534,835.14
15,394,597,239.44
VNR: DORC / Depreciated Optimized Replacement Cost² IA: Utilization Index ³ CCV: Current Cost Valuation
The updated Evaluation Report will be subject to inspection by AGEPAR and may change due to the Agency's analysis.
The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.
Curitiba, February 27, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
