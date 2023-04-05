Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors, of opening the bidding process for the PPP of the micro-region Central-Coast

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company) in compliance with the provisions of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general, that the Board of Directors, at the 9th/2023 Extraordinary Meeting, held on this date, approved the opening of Bidding Process for carrying out an international tender, with the objective of contracting a Public-Private Partnership in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sanitary sewage in 16 municipalities of the Central-Coastmicro-region served by Sanepar.

The scope of the partnership includes works activities of any nature, maintenance and operation of the sewage systems. The execution period is 24 years and 2 months.

Additional information about aforementioned Public-Private Partnership is available at the electronic address: licitacao.sanepar.com.br.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, April 05, 2023.

