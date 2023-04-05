Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-04-05 pm EDT
3.860 BRL   +0.26%
05:34pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors, of opening the bidding process for the PPP of the micro-region Central-Coast
PU
10:31aCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to Shareholders - Nomination of Fiscal Council members - Preferred Shareholders
PU
10:31aCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Resubmission RVF of 59AGM - Inclusion of Candidates to Fiscal Council
PU
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors, of opening the bidding process for the PPP of the micro-region Central-Coast

04/05/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company) in compliance with the provisions of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general, that the Board of Directors, at the 9th/2023 Extraordinary Meeting, held on this date, approved the opening of Bidding Process for carrying out an international tender, with the objective of contracting a Public-Private Partnership in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sanitary sewage in 16 municipalities of the Central-Coastmicro-region served by Sanepar.

The scope of the partnership includes works activities of any nature, maintenance and operation of the sewage systems. The execution period is 24 years and 2 months.

Additional information about aforementioned Public-Private Partnership is available at the electronic address: licitacao.sanepar.com.br.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, April 05, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
