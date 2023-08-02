COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná -("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that today, the Board of Directors, in its 16th/2023 Extraordinary Meeting, authorized the Executive Board to carry out negotiations with a view to the acquisition, by Sanepar, from Cattalini Bioenergia Operation Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Cattalini"), of the entire shareholding held by Cattalini in CS Bioenergia S.A., of which it holds 60% of the shares, with transfer of control shareholder to Sanepar, which holds the remaining 40% of the shares.

CS Bioenergia S.A. is located next to the Belém Sewage Treatment Station ("ETE Belém"), with the objective of exploration and proper final destination of solid and organic waste and the sludge produced in the referred sewage station, in addition to the production of biogas and generation of energy through the biodigestion process.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of the stages of this operation.

Curitiba, August 2, 2023.

