Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Board of Directors approval of the 13th Issuance of Debentures

04/05/2023 | 09:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and currently in force, of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended and currently in force ("CVM Resolution 160"), and of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23rd, 2021, hereby publicly informs to its shareholders, investors and the public in general that the Company's Board of Directors, during a virtual meeting on this date, approved the thirteenth (13th) issuance, by the Company, of debentures not convertible into shares, in up to two (2) series ("Debentures") of the Company, to be publicly distributed, with the intermediation of financial institutions that are part of the securities distribution system, under firm commitment, in the amount of four hundred million reais (R$400,000,000.00), under the terms of CVM Resolution 160 ("Offering"), according to the terms to be provided in the "Instrumento Particular de Escritura da 13ª (Décima Terceira) Emissão de Debêntures Simples, não Conversíveis em Ações, da Espécie Quirografária, em até 2 (Duas) Séries, para Distribuição Pública pelo Rito de Registro Automático de Distribuição, da Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR" ("Debentures Deed").

The Offering is exclusively reserved for professional investors, as defined in article 11 of CVM Resolution No. 30, of May 11, 2021, as amended with automatic registration in the CVM.

The Issuance shall be implemented in up to two (2) series, so that the Debentures issued under the Offering and distributed within the scope of the first series referred to as "First Series Debentures", the Debentures issued under the Offering and distributed within the scope of the second series referred to as "Second Series Debentures".

The final maturity of the First Series Debentures, if issued, shall occur at the end of the term of five (5) years as of the January 15th, 2023 ("Date of Issuance"), therefore, on April 15th, 2028. The final maturity of the Second Series Debentures, if issued, shall occur at the end of the term of seven (7) years as of the Date of Issuance, therefore, on April 15th, 2030.

The entirety of the funds raised by the Company through the issuance of the Debentures shall be used to complement the Company's investment plan "Projetos Elegíveis" (as defined in the Debentures Deed), including the Company's ordinary management businesses.

This Material Fact is for informative purposes only, under the terms of the applicable law, and shall not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or promotion of the Debentures.

Curitiba, April 05, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 01:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
