Official COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR press release
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Board of Directors approval of the 14th Issuance of Debentures
December 19, 2023 at 05:47 pm EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and currently in force, of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended and currently in force ("CVM Resolution 160") and of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby publicly informs to its shareholders, investors and the public in general that the Company's Board of Directors, during a virtual meeting on this date, approved the fourteenth (14th) issuance, by the Company, of debentures not convertible into shares, in up to two
series ("Debentures") of the Company, to be publicly distributed, with the intermediation of financial institutions that are part of the securities distribution system, under firm commitment, in the amount of six hundred million reais (BRL 600,000,000.00), under the terms of CVM Resolution 160 ("Offering"), according to the terms to be provided in the "Instrumento Particular de Escritura da 14ª (Décima Quarta) Emissão de Debêntures Simples, não Conversíveis em Ações, da Espécie Quirografária, em até 2 (Duas) Séries, para Distribuição Pública pelo Rito de Registro Automático de Distribuição, da Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR" ("Debentures Deed").
The Offering is exclusively reserved for professional investors, as defined in article 11 of CVM Resolution No. 30, of May 11, 2021, as amended with automatic registration in the CVM.
The Issuance shall be implemented in up to two (2) series, so that the Debentures issued under the Offering and distributed within the scope of the first series referred to as "First Series Debentures" and the Debentures issued under the Offering and distributed within the scope of the second series referred to as "Second Series Debentures".
The final maturity of the First Series Debentures, if issued, shall occur at the end of the term of four (4) years as of the January 15, 2023 ("Date of Issuance"), therefore, on January 15, 2028. The final maturity of the Second Series Debentures, if issued, shall occur at the end of the term of six (6) years as of the Date of Issuance, therefore, on January 15, 2030.
The entirety of the funds raised by the Company through the issuance of the Debentures shall be used to complement the Company's investment plan "Projetos Elegíveis" (as defined in the Debentures Deed), including the Company's ordinary management businesses.
This Material Fact is for informative purposes only, under the terms of the applicable law, and shall not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or promotion of the Debentures.
Curitiba, December 19, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 22:46:35 UTC.
Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar, formerly Companhia de Agua e Esgotos do Parana - Agepar, is a Brazil-based company active in the provision of basic sanitation services. The Company is primarily engaged in the water distribution, as well as in the collection and treatment of sewage. The Company is also involved in the studies, projects and expansion of water distribution networks, collection networks and sewage treatment infrastructure. Additionally, Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar provides collecting and processing of solid waste. In addition, it provides consulting services and technical assistance. The Company collaborates with agencies, governmental and municipal state entities. Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar operates in 346 municipalities.