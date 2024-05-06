Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Change of CEO
May 06, 2024
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that that, according to the news published on 05/03/2024 on the website of the State News Agency of the State of Paraná, at https://www.aen.pr.gov.br/Noticia/Governador-anuncia-mudancas-em-secretarias-e-outros-orgaos-no-Parana(Portugues only), the Governor of the State of Paraná, controlling entity of the Company, announced that the current CEO of Sanepar, Mr. Claudio Stabile, will leave his position at the Company, which will be held by Mr. Wilson Bley Lipski. The change is expected to take place between May and June of this year.
The Company will keep the market informed about the eligibility process and inauguration of Sanepar's future Chief Executive Officer.
Curitiba, May 6, 2024.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
