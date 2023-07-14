COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná -("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that in a Public Session held on this date at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the envelopes were opened under International Bidding No. 100/2023, for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the provision of sewage services in 16 municipalities of the Central-Coast Microregion of Paraná (MRAE-1).

The Bid Commission declared "Saneamento Consultoria S.A." as the better classified bidder, whose proposal resulted in a discount of 30.65% on the maximum bid amount.

According to the schedule provided for in Bid Notice No. 100/2023, the next steps are: (i) Publication of the Minutes of the Bid Judgment; (ii) Opening of the Single Appeal Period; and (iii) publication of judgment of appeals.

According to the notice of the aforementioned International Bid, the term of the contract is 24 years and 5 months as from signature of the contract.

