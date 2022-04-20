Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/20 04:07:37 pm EDT
3.960 BRL    0.00%
05:45pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Material Fact - Conciliation Hearing held between Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá
PU
04/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Material Fact - AGEPAR's decision regarding the 2022 Tariff Readjustment Index
PU
04/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : AGEPAR's approval of the work schedule for the 2nd Phase of the 2nd RTP and definition of the regulatory action related to the base date of 2022.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Conciliation Hearing held between Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá

04/20/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instruction No. 44/2021 hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors, at its 8th/2022 Extraordinary Meeting, held on this date, authorized the presentation of a proposal for a judicial agreement with the Municipality of Maringá, in progress at the Federal Supreme Court ("STF"), regarding the water and sewage services contract.

The Company also informs that the first conciliation session was held today, with the support of the Federal Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Center and the participation of Ministério Público do Paraná ("The Paraná State Prosecution Service", "MPPR"), in relation to the aforementioned topic, in which Sanepar presented the proposal to the Municipality, and the hearing will continue on May 23, 2022.

Curitiba, April 20th, 2022.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
