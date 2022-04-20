Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Conciliation Hearing held between Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instruction No. 44/2021 hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors, at its 8th/2022 Extraordinary Meeting, held on this date, authorized the presentation of a proposal for a judicial agreement with the Municipality of Maringá, in progress at the Federal Supreme Court ("STF"), regarding the water and sewage services contract.

The Company also informs that the first conciliation session was held today, with the support of the Federal Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Center and the participation of Ministério Público do Paraná ("The Paraná State Prosecution Service", "MPPR"), in relation to the aforementioned topic, in which Sanepar presented the proposal to the Municipality, and the hearing will continue on May 23, 2022.

Curitiba, April 20th, 2022.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.