Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and in continuity with the Material Fact of August 2, 2023, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that on this date, Sanepar and Ms. Rosanna Cattalini (ownership transferred from Cattalini Bioenergia Operation Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia) signed the "Agreement for the purchase and sale of shares and other provisions of CS Bioenergia S.A." ("Contract"). The terms of the deal were approved by the Company's Board of Directors at its 18th/2023 Extraordinary Meeting.

The price to be paid by Sanepar for the full transfer of shares held by Ms. Rosanna Cattalini to the Company, representing 60% of the shares of CS Bioenergia S.A., is BRL 17,400,000.00.

Payment conditions must observe the following dates and conditions: in two installments of equal value, the first in the amount of BRL 8,700,000.00, corresponding to 50% of the purchase price, within ten working days of the date of signature of the Agreement, and the second and last, also in the amount of BRL 8,700,000.00, with the delivery to Sanepar of proof of compliance with the suspensive conditions which are the exclusive obligation of Ms. Rosanna Cattalini, and the date of 10/02/2023 will be used as the expected payment date of the second and last installment.

Completion of the transaction is subject to compliance with the Conditions Precedent to the Parties' Obligations established in the agreement.

Curitiba, September 1, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

