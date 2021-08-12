Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Progress of investigations related to the Operation “Ductos”

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions and continuing to disclose the Notices to the Market of July 20, 2020 and June 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large on the progress of investigations related to the Operation "Ductos":

Management is working to implement the appropriate measures in relation to the matter.

Due to the complaint of the Paraná State Prosecution Service dated June 22, 2021, as above, which mentions unlawful acts related to the Maintenance Management System for the period 2015 to 2018 and Materials for the period 2010 to 2019, in the amount of BRL 5,949 (thousands), the Company recorded a provision of said amount under the headings "Provision for Contingencies - Income" and "Provisions - Non-Current Liabilities", which may be updated according to the additional procedures resolved at the 7th/2021 Ordinary Meeting.

The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about the progress of this matter.

Curitiba, August 12th, 2021

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer