Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Progress of investigations related to the Operation “Ductos”

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY
CVM REGISTRY nº 01862-7
CNPJ nº 76.484.013/0001-45
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions and continuing to disclose the Notices to the Market of July 20, 2020 and June 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large on the progress of investigations related to the Operation "Ductos":
On July 22, 2021, at the 7th/2021 Ordinary Meeting, the Board of Directors was made aware by the External Investigation Commission ("CEI") of certain preliminary findings considered relevant that were identified by the Investigation Team, but which lack additional procedures for confirming the facts and measuring their effects, as applicable, and at the same ordinary meeting resolved to: (I) appoint the Internal Audit, together with the Governance, Risk and Compliance Deputy Office, in order to carry out internal work aimed at: (a) consolidating said preliminary findings the Investigation Team with the results of the work carried out so far, and future referral to the competent authorities; (b) analyze whether the reinforcement of internal controls carried out by the Company are sufficient in light of the findings; (c) analyze whether the changes in the Company's internal control programs, implemented as a result of the work of the Task Force and Internal Audit, are effective in mitigating the risks related to similar contracts; and (d) with the support of the Financial and Investor Relations Office ("DFRI"), measure the possible adjustments to the financial statements, as applicable, considering that additional procedures need to be carried out in order to support any type of measurement.
On July 23, 2021, the court of the 1st Criminal Court of the District of Ponta Grossa/PR received a complaint from the Ministério Público do Paraná (Paraná State Prosecution Service), ("MPPR") dated June 22, 2021, against certain Sanepar employees and companies involved in Operation "Ductos". Some employees mentioned in the complaint continue to be employees of the Company, even because it is necessary to observe the rite provided for in the labor legislation, given that Sanepar's
Management is working to implement the appropriate measures in relation to the matter.
Due to the complaint of the Paraná State Prosecution Service dated June 22, 2021, as above, which mentions unlawful acts related to the Maintenance Management System for the period 2015 to 2018 and Materials for the period 2010 to 2019, in the amount of BRL 5,949 (thousands), the Company recorded a provision of said amount under the headings "Provision for Contingencies - Income" and "Provisions - Non-Current Liabilities", which may be updated according to the additional procedures resolved at the 7th/2021 Ordinary Meeting.
The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about the progress of this matter.
Curitiba, August 12th, 2021
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
