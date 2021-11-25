Log in
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/24
3.76 BRL   -0.53%
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Public Consultation opening regarding the Central-Coast (MRAE-1), Central-East (MRAE-2) and West (“MRAE-3”) Microregions - New Regulatory Framework for Sanitation - update terms for insertion of the goals

11/25/2021 | 10:40am EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY nº 01862-7

CNPJ nº 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on 10/22/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Call Notices of Public Consultation regarding the update terms for insertion of the goals foreseen in Article 11-B of the new wording of Federal Law No. 11,445/2007, of January 5, 2007, and related documents, were published in Diário Oficial do Estado do Paraná ("DIOE-PR"), within the scope of each of the Central-Coast("MRAE-1"),Central-East("MRAE-2") and West ("MRAE-3") Microregions.

According to the publication in DIOE-PR, the Public Consultation processes referring to the MRAE-1 and MRAE-2 Microregions will be available until 12/09/2021, the process referring to the MRAE-3 Microregion will be available until 12/10/2021, and all of these processes will be available at www.consultapublica.sedu.pr.gov.br(Portuguese only).

The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about development of these processes.

Curitiba, November 25th, 2021

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 039 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2021 1 067 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 3 635 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 662 M 1 012 M 1 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 314
Free-Float 72,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
