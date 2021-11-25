Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Public Consultation opening regarding the Central-Coast (MRAE-1), Central-East (MRAE-2) and West (“MRAE-3”) Microregions - New Regulatory Framework for Sanitation - update terms for insertion of the goals

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY nº 01862-7 CNPJ nº 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on 10/22/2021, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Call Notices of Public Consultation regarding the update terms for insertion of the goals foreseen in Article 11-B of the new wording of Federal Law No. 11,445/2007, of January 5, 2007, and related documents, were published in Diário Oficial do Estado do Paraná ("DIOE-PR"), within the scope of each of the Central-Coast("MRAE-1"),Central-East("MRAE-2") and West ("MRAE-3") Microregions.

According to the publication in DIOE-PR, the Public Consultation processes referring to the MRAE-1 and MRAE-2 Microregions will be available until 12/09/2021, the process referring to the MRAE-3 Microregion will be available until 12/10/2021, and all of these processes will be available at www.consultapublica.sedu.pr.gov.br(Portuguese only).

The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about development of these processes.

Curitiba, November 25th, 2021

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.