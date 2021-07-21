Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders -121st EGM Cancelling

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar hereby informs its shareholders and the market at large about the cancellation of the 121st Extraordinary General Meeting (121st EGM), scheduled to take place on July 28, 2021, thus canceling the Call Notice, the Distance Voting Ballot and other documents relating to the event.

The Company will timely inform its shareholders and the market at large about a new date for the 121st EGM.

Curitiba, July 21st, 2021.

Priscila Marchini Brunetta

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer