  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  News
  Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders -121st EGM Cancelling

07/21/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar hereby informs its shareholders and the market at large about the cancellation of the 121st Extraordinary General Meeting (121st EGM), scheduled to take place on July 28, 2021, thus canceling the Call Notice, the Distance Voting Ballot and other documents relating to the event.

The Company will timely inform its shareholders and the market at large about a new date for the 121st EGM.

Curitiba, July 21st, 2021.

Priscila Marchini Brunetta

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 21:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 200 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2021 1 186 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2021 3 320 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 095 M 1 164 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 350
Free-Float 72,8%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,05 BRL
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-20.59%1 292
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.8.62%28 169
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.77%9 468
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.2.54%3 911
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-6.09%3 744
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.08%2 446