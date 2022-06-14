Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-14 pm EDT
3.810 BRL   -1.30%
05:23pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders - 2021 IoE Payment Instructions
PU
05/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Authorization for contracting a Public-Private Partnership in the form of Administrative Concession
PU
05/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Publication, by Agepar, of Resolution No. 10 - Criteria for incidence on the transfer fee to FMSBAs
PU
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders - 2021 IoE Payment Instructions

06/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar hereby inform its shareholders that, as deliberated at the 58th Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2022, it will pay the Dividends and Interest on Equity ("Juros Sobre o Capital Próprio", "JCP", "IoE") attributed to Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

Payment instructions:

  1. Shareholders will have their credits available on June 24, 2022, in accordance to the checking account and banking address provided to the depositary financial institution for the book-entry shares issued by the Company;
  2. Shareholders who use fiduciary custody will have its Dividends/Interest on Equity credited in accordance to the procedures adopted by B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange);
  3. The attendance to the shareholders will occur during banking hours, in the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Curitiba, June 14th, 2022.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

