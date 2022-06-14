Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders - 2021 IoE Payment Instructions

The attendance to the shareholders will occur during banking hours, in the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Shareholders who use fiduciary custody will have its Dividends/Interest on Equity credited in accordance to the procedures adopted by B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange);

Shareholders will have their credits available on June 24, 2022, in accordance to the checking account and banking address provided to the depositary financial institution for the

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar hereby inform its shareholders that, as deliberated at the 58th Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2022, it will pay the Dividends and Interest on Equity ("Juros Sobre o Capital Próprio", "JCP", "IoE") attributed to Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.