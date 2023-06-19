Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders - 2022 IoE Payment Instructions
06/19/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company") hereby inform its shareholders that, as deliberated at the 59th Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023, it will pay the Interest on Equity ("Juros Sobre o Capital Próprio", "JCP", "IoE") attributed to Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
Payment instructions:
Shareholders will have their credits available on June 27, 2023, in accordance to the checking account and banking address provided to the depositary financial institution for the book-entry shares issued by the Company;
Shareholders who use fiduciary custody will have its Interest on Equity ("IoE") credited in accordance to the procedures adopted by B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange);
The attendance to the shareholders will occur during banking hours, in the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A.
Curitiba, June 19, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the
only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
