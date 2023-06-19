Advanced search
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
4.320 BRL    0.00%
05:17pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to Shareholders - 2022 IoE Payment Instructions
PU
05/29Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 005/2023 regarding monitoring indicators
PU
05/12Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to Shareholders - 2022 IoE Payment Instructions

06/19/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company") hereby inform its shareholders that, as deliberated at the 59th Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023, it will pay the Interest on Equity ("Juros Sobre o Capital Próprio", "JCP", "IoE") attributed to Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.

Payment instructions:

  1. Shareholders will have their credits available on June 27, 2023, in accordance to the checking account and banking address provided to the depositary financial institution for the book-entry shares issued by the Company;
  2. Shareholders who use fiduciary custody will have its Interest on Equity ("IoE") credited in accordance to the procedures adopted by B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange);
  3. The attendance to the shareholders will occur during banking hours, in the branches of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Curitiba, June 19, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 21:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
