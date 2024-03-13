COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market at large that, the 2023 Yield Reports will be available exclusively in digital format by Banco Bradesco, the Company's current bookkeeper, according with the procedure described on Investor Relations website at https://ri.sanepar.com.br/en/investor-services/yield-reports
Curitiba, March 13, 2024.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
Disclaimer
