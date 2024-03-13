CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), informs its shareholders and the market at large that, the 2023 Yield Reports will be available exclusively in digital format by Banco Bradesco, the Company's current bookkeeper, according with the procedure described on Investor Relations website at https://ri.sanepar.com.br/en/investor-services/yield-reports

Curitiba, March 13, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.