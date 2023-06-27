COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders that the Board of Directors, at the 6th/2023 Ordinary Meeting held today, deliberated and decided to allocate accounting credit for Interest on Equity ("IoE"). It replaces the mandatory dividends, in accordance to the Bylaws and it is based on the results achieved by the Company in the period from January to June of 2023.

The gross amount assigned is BRL 268,850,259.28 and it corresponds to BRL 0.166785468 per common share and BRL 0.183464015 per preferred share of the Share Capital of Sanepar, resulting in preferred shares with a yield 10% higher than common shares. The value assigned for each UNIT corresponds to BRL 0.900641526.

Interest on Equity is subject to Income Tax, except for shareholders who claim to be immune or exempt.

Credit to shareholders will be attributed based on the shareholding position on June 30, 2023. As of July 3, 2023, the shares will be traded ex-Interest.

The financial availability of the respective Interest on Equity values to shareholders will occur on a date yet to be defined at the Annual General Meeting expected to occur on April, 2024.

Curitiba, June 27, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer