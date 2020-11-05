Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 3Q20 Financial Statements Postponement Disclosure

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

LISTED COMPANY

Registration at CVM no. 01862-7 CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar, in compliance with the dispositions of CVM Instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that will not file, on this date, on B3 and on CVM the Quarterly Information of the 3Q20. Thereafter, the dates of availability of such information on its Website and the Conference Call for the presentation of the results for the 3Q20, initially foreseen in the Corporate Events Calendar for 11/05/2020 and 11/06/2020, respectively, will also be changed.

Sanepar also informs that the new dates for: (i) filing of the Quarterly Information for the 3Q20 on B3 and on CVM, on 11/13/2020; (ii) making this information available on its Website, also on 11/13/2020; and (iii) Conference Call to present the results of the 3Q20, on 11/17/2020.

Curitiba, November 05th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer