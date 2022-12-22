Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-22 pm EST
3.620 BRL   +1.12%
04:17pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Technical and Financial Cooperation Agreement between Sanepar, Itaipu Binacional & FPTI-BR
PU
12/15Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends & IoE payment date
PU
12/08Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Assembleia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Technical and Financial Cooperation Agreement between Sanepar, Itaipu Binacional & FPTI-BR

12/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of the CVM Instructions and in continuity with the Notice to the Market of 12/17/2020, hereby informs its shareholders, investors, and the market at large that, at the 22nd/2022 Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on this date, the execution of the 1st Amendment to the Technical and Financial Cooperation Agreement was approved for the development of the project for the Implementation and Expansion of Sustainable Sanitary Sewage Systems, between Sanepar, Itaipu Binacional, and Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu Brasil - FPTI-BR.

The contribution of additional financial resources is necessary so that all the goals established can be fully met, keeping the purpose, goals, and overall validity unchanged.

The amendment encompasses the increase of Sanepar's financial interest in the amount of BRL 71.3 million, totaling the Company's financial contribution of BRL 112.8 million; for Itaipu Binacional, the increase is BRL 38.6 million, totaling BRL 71.2 million; and, for Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu Brasil, the increase is BRL 124 thousand, totaling BRL 486 thousand; thus, the amount agreed upon is BRL 184.5 million.

It should be noted that the purpose of the Agreement is the universalization of sanitary sewage services in the locations covered by the Agreement, in compliance with the Company's Strategic Planning and Innovation Policy, and will also contribute to the quality of water in the Itaipu lake, a location in which Sanepar collects water.

Curitiba, December 22nd, 2022.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and it must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 21:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
04:17pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Technical a..
PU
12/15Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends & IoE payment da..
PU
12/08Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Assembleia
PU
12/07Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Material Fact - 5 Year Investment Plan Breakdown (2..
PU
12/07Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : 122nd EGM Call Notice
PU
12/07Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : 122nd EGM Management Proposal
PU
11/21Brazilian state to seek privatization of power firm Copel, shares soar
RE
11/17Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Material Fact - Company's adherence to Environmenta..
PU
11/07Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR, Q3 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
11/03Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 673 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net income 2022 1 104 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 4 257 M 824 M 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 299 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 281
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,58
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-8.01%1 019
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.24%27 734
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-21.29%6 543
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-35.31%2 526
SJW GROUP9.22%2 423
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-43.02%1 334