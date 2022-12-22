Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Technical and Financial Cooperation Agreement between Sanepar, Itaipu Binacional & FPTI-BR

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of the CVM Instructions and in continuity with the Notice to the Market of 12/17/2020, hereby informs its shareholders, investors, and the market at large that, at the 22nd/2022 Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on this date, the execution of the 1st Amendment to the Technical and Financial Cooperation Agreement was approved for the development of the project for the Implementation and Expansion of Sustainable Sanitary Sewage Systems, between Sanepar, Itaipu Binacional, and Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu Brasil - FPTI-BR.

The contribution of additional financial resources is necessary so that all the goals established can be fully met, keeping the purpose, goals, and overall validity unchanged.

The amendment encompasses the increase of Sanepar's financial interest in the amount of BRL 71.3 million, totaling the Company's financial contribution of BRL 112.8 million; for Itaipu Binacional, the increase is BRL 38.6 million, totaling BRL 71.2 million; and, for Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu Brasil, the increase is BRL 124 thousand, totaling BRL 486 thousand; thus, the amount agreed upon is BRL 184.5 million.

It should be noted that the purpose of the Agreement is the universalization of sanitary sewage services in the locations covered by the Agreement, in compliance with the Company's Strategic Planning and Innovation Policy, and will also contribute to the quality of water in the Itaipu lake, a location in which Sanepar collects water.

Curitiba, December 22nd, 2022.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and it must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.