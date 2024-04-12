COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolutions and in continuity with the Notice to the Market of March 20, 2024, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors appointed and sworn in, on this date, Mr. Cassio Santana da Silva to act as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors, with a term until the next General Meeting of the Company, in accordance with Article 150 of Law 6,404 /1976 and with Article 25 of the Company's Bylaws.

Curitiba, April 11, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.