Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors of the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("Agepar") approved, at its Ordinary Meeting No. 22/2023, to open Public Hearing No. 008/2023 to receive contributions, suggestions, proposals, criticisms and other relevant statements regarding the proposal for the Annual Tariff Readjustment ("IRT") Methodology to be applied starting from the year 2024 for water supply and sewage services by Sanepar.

Contributions to the Public Hearing can be sent through the Agepar website at http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Publicas from September 12 to October 12, 2023.

Curitiba, September 11, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

