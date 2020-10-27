Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Approval of the planning and work proposal for the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review of Sanitation by AGEPAR

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
LISTED COMPANY
|
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
|
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar, in compliance with the dispositions of CVM Instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that Agência Reguladora do Paraná "Agepar", in the use of its powers, approved at an Extraordinary Meeting held on October 21st, 2020, the planning and work proposal for the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review of Sanitation.
The Minutes of the Agepar's Board of Directors' Extraordinary Meeting no.
021 / 2020 can be accessed at: http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Reunioes-do-Conselho-Diretor
The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about the progress of the process.
Curitiba, October 27th, 2020.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
