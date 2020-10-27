Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Approval of the planning and work proposal for the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review of Sanitation by AGEPAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

LISTED COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar, in compliance with the dispositions of CVM Instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that Agência Reguladora do Paraná "Agepar", in the use of its powers, approved at an Extraordinary Meeting held on October 21st, 2020, the planning and work proposal for the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review of Sanitation.

The Minutes of the Agepar's Board of Directors' Extraordinary Meeting no.

021 / 2020 can be accessed at: http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Reunioes-do-Conselho-Diretor

The Company will keep its shareholders, investors and the market at large informed about the progress of the process.

Curitiba, October 27th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:24:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
06:25pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Approval of the pl..
PU
05:55pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Marker - Incentive Debentur..
PU
05:05pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Autorização do Mi..
PU
09/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Fato Relevante - Continuidade às medidas ..
PU
08/27COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - News on the 2020 tariff r..
PU
08/25COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - 2020 Tariff Readjustment ..
PU
08/19COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação da R..
PU
08/18COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Continuidade de D..
PU
08/18COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Disclosure regardi..
PU
08/18COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Chuvas não diminuem os efeitos da estiage..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 966 M 875 M 875 M
Net income 2020 1 149 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2020 3 244 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 823 M 1 384 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 985
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,67 BRL
Last Close Price 5,19 BRL
Spread / Highest target 523%
Spread / Average Target 279%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia Carla Pereira Ribeiro Chairman
Paulo Alberto Dedavid Operations Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-26.14%1 395
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.25.36%27 907
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.20%10 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-25.13%3 827
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.79%3 740
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.9.50%2 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group