Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a debenture issuing operation

10/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that at the 12th/2021 Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on this date, it was authorized to start structuring a simple incentive debentures issuance operation, non-convertible into shares, in accordance with Law No. 12,431/2011, subject to the issuance of ordinances by the Ministry of Regional Development ("MDR"), plus a non-incentive part, in the total amount of up to BRL 600 million.

The funds will be allocated to the Investment Plan.

The characteristics of the offer will be informed in due course.

Curitiba, October 8th, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:52pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a..
PU
09/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - : SAPR11) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Continuation of the measures taken ..
PU
08/12Companhia De Saneamento Do Paran? - Sanepar Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
08/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Progress of investigations related ..
PU
08/12FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 2q21
PU
07/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - TCE's Judgment No. 1609/21 r..
PU
07/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to Shareholders -121st EGM Cancelling
PU
07/06COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
06/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : AGE - Boletim de voto a distância
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 033 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2021 1 109 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 3 307 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 672 M 1 028 M 1 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 328
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 BRL
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-25.49%1 028
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.12.38%31 303
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-28.37%8 499
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED6.41%4 593
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.24.61%4 534
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.21.88%2 629