Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a debenture issuing operation

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that at the 12th/2021 Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on this date, it was authorized to start structuring a simple incentive debentures issuance operation, non-convertible into shares, in accordance with Law No. 12,431/2011, subject to the issuance of ordinances by the Ministry of Regional Development ("MDR"), plus a non-incentive part, in the total amount of up to BRL 600 million.

The funds will be allocated to the Investment Plan.

The characteristics of the offer will be informed in due course.

Curitiba, October 8th, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer