COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions and in addition to the Notice to the Market of July 4, 2023, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the period to contribute on the Public Consultation of the proposals regarding the Public-Private Partnerships ("PPPs") for the Central-East("MRAE-2") and West ("MRAE-3") Microregions of the State of Paraná, in the form of administrative concession, aiming at the universalization of sewage services, was extended until 10/02/2023.

Documentation is available at: https://site.sanepar.com.br/fornecedores/consultas-publicas (Portuguese only)

The Company will keep the market informed on the subject.

Curitiba, September 4, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.