COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the dispositions of CVM resolutions, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors, at its 5th/2024 Extraordinary Meeting held on this date, approved the following composition of the Company's Board of Executive Officers:

Election, taking office on June 3, 2024, of Mr. Wilson Bley Lipski as Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Flavio Luis Coutinho Slivinski as Chief Legal Officer; and Ms. Melissa Ferreira as Communication and Marketing Deputy Officer. Reappointment of Mrs. Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira as Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Fernando Mauro Nascimento Guedes as Chief Administrative Officer; Mr. Sergio Wippel as Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Abel Demetrio as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; Mr. Julio Cesar Gonchorosky as Chief of Environment and Social Action Officer; Mr. Elerian do Rocio Zanetti as Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Anatalício Risden Junior as Chief of Innovation and New Business Officer; and Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini as Governance, Risks and Compliance Deputy Officer.

The Executive Officers will serve a unified term until June 10, 2026.

Curitiba, May 28, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.