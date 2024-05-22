CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolutions, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that Mr. Demetrius Nichele Macei, elected as member of the Board of Directors in the 60th AGM, held on 04/29/2024, complied with legal and statutory requirements and took office on 05/21/2024, being appointed by the controlling shareholder as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors with a term until April 29, 2026.

Curitiba, May 22, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.