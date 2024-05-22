Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolutions, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that Mr. Demetrius Nichele Macei, elected as member of the Board of Directors in the 60th AGM, held on 04/29/2024, complied with legal and statutory requirements and took office on 05/21/2024, being appointed by the controlling shareholder as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors with a term until April 29, 2026.
Curitiba, May 22, 2024.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar, formerly Companhia de Agua e Esgotos do Parana - Agepar, is a Brazil-based company active in the provision of basic sanitation services. The Company is primarily engaged in the water distribution, as well as in the collection and treatment of sewage. The Company is also involved in the studies, projects and expansion of water distribution networks, collection networks and sewage treatment infrastructure. Additionally, Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar provides collecting and processing of solid waste. In addition, it provides consulting services and technical assistance. The Company collaborates with agencies, governmental and municipal state entities. Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar operates in 346 municipalities.