    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
3.940 BRL   +3.68%
05:15pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Launch of public notice for the bidding process for the central-coast micro-region PPP
PU
04/10Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Material Fact - Opening of Public Hearing No. 001/2023 by AGEPAR
PU
04/05Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Material Fact - Board of Directors approval of the 13th Issuance of Debentures
PU
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Launch of public notice for the bidding process for the central-coast micro-region PPP

04/13/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and in continuation to the Material Fact of 04/05/2023, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large, that a Public Bid Process was launched, on this date, for carrying out an international bidding with the objective of contracting a Public-Private Partnership in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sewage in 16 municipalities in the Central-Coastmicro-region served by Sanepar.

The documentation can be accessed on the following website (Portuguese only):

https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/produtos-e-servicos/negociacao/leiloes/licitacoes-publicas/licitacoes/em-andamento-e-anteriores/

The Company will keep the market informed on the matter.

Curitiba, April 13, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:14:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
