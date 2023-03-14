Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 002/2023 regarding the 2nd Phase of the 2nd RTP (Theme No. 4)

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("AGEPAR") opened the Public Consultation No. 002/2023, as of 03/15/2023, submitting some Technical Notes referring to the Theme No. 4 of the 2nd phase of the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review ("2nd RTP"). This Public Consultation will address the following methodology topics: Verified Revenue, Required Revenue, Compensatory Adjustments, Economic and Financial Imbalances, General Financial Methodology for Tariff Setting and additional aspects of the Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Assessment.

Anyone interested in submitting criticisms, suggestions and contributions regarding the Technical Notes above may collaborate until March 30, 2023, at https://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Publicas(Portuguese only).

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this topic.

Curitiba, March 14, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

