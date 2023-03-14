Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-03-14 pm EDT
3.500 BRL   -1.41%
05:40pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 002/2023 regarding the 2nd Phase of the 2nd RTP (Theme No. 4)
PU
03/09Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to Shareholders - Information about the postponement of the 59th AGM
PU
03/01Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Material Fact - Request for the issuance of an official letter regarding the amount recognized by the Federal Government
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 002/2023 regarding the 2nd Phase of the 2nd RTP (Theme No. 4)

03/14/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("AGEPAR") opened the Public Consultation No. 002/2023, as of 03/15/2023, submitting some Technical Notes referring to the Theme No. 4 of the 2nd phase of the 2nd Periodic Tariff Review ("2nd RTP"). This Public Consultation will address the following methodology topics: Verified Revenue, Required Revenue, Compensatory Adjustments, Economic and Financial Imbalances, General Financial Methodology for Tariff Setting and additional aspects of the Regulatory Asset Base ("RAB") Assessment.

Anyone interested in submitting criticisms, suggestions and contributions regarding the Technical Notes above may collaborate until March 30, 2023, at https://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Publicas(Portuguese only).

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this topic.

Curitiba, March 14, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:40pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Publi..
PU
03/09Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - Information about the post..
PU
03/01Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Material Fact - Request for the issuance of an offi..
PU
02/28Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - 2022 Yield Reports
PU
02/27Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Approval of the forwarding o..
PU
02/27Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Material Fact - Approval, by the Board of Directors..
PU
02/17Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Management Report and Financial Statements 2022
PU
02/16Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/16Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/13Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - Information on the inclusi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 010 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
Net income 2023 1 110 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2023 4 569 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 264 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 199
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,55 BRL
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-2.74%1 003
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-10.53%26 540
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.26%6 378
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%2 562
SJW GROUP-6.85%2 333
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED8.53%1 457