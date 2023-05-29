Advanced search
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-05-29 pm EDT
4.200 BRL   +0.72%
Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 005/2023 regarding monitoring indicators
PU
05/12Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/11COMPANHIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR : Slide show Q1
CO
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 005/2023 regarding monitoring indicators

05/29/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors of the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services (AGEPAR) approved, at its Ordinary Meeting No. 12/2023, to open Public Hearing No. 005/2023 to receive contributions, suggestions, proposals, criticisms and other relevant statements related to the proposed normative act - Resolution - aiming at establishing procedures for measuring, monitoring and controlling the quality of drinking water supply and sewage services regulated by Agepar.

Contributions to the Public Hearing can be sent through the Agepar website at http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Publicas from May 26 to June 25, 2023.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, May 29, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 21:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
