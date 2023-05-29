Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Public Consultation No. 005/2023 regarding monitoring indicators

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors of the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services (AGEPAR) approved, at its Ordinary Meeting No. 12/2023, to open Public Hearing No. 005/2023 to receive contributions, suggestions, proposals, criticisms and other relevant statements related to the proposed normative act - Resolution - aiming at establishing procedures for measuring, monitoring and controlling the quality of drinking water supply and sewage services regulated by Agepar.

Contributions to the Public Hearing can be sent through the Agepar website at http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Publicas from May 26 to June 25, 2023.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, May 29, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

