COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that opened the Public Consultation, referring to the proposal for a Public-Private Partnership ("PPP") for the Central-East("MRAE-2") and West ("MRAE-3") Microregion of the State of Paraná, in the form of administrative concession, aiming at the universalization of sewage services.

Anyone interested in submitting criticisms, suggestions and contributions regarding the proposal for a Public-Private Partnership ("PPP") listed above may

foward them until September 03, 2023, through the link https://site.sanepar.com.br/fornecedores/consultas-publicas

The Company will keep the market informed on the matter.

Curitiba, July 04, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.