Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Publication, by Agepar, of Resolution No. 29/2024, which approves the Regulatory Remuneration Base Inspection Plan (BRR)
June 19, 2024 at 05:02 pm EDT
Share
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and to continue the Notice to the Market of April 26, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná ("Agepar") published its Resolution No. 29/2024, in which approves the Regulatory Remuneration Base Inspection Plan (BRR) for basic sanitation services (water and sewage).The Resolution can be accessed at: https://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Leis-e-Atos-3(Portuguese only).
Curitiba, June 19, 2024.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the
only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on
19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 June 2024 21:01:05 UTC.
Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar, formerly Companhia de Agua e Esgotos do Parana - Agepar, is a Brazil-based company active in the provision of basic sanitation services. The Company is primarily engaged in the water distribution, as well as in the collection and treatment of sewage. The Company is also involved in the studies, projects and expansion of water distribution networks, collection networks and sewage treatment infrastructure. Additionally, Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar provides collecting and processing of solid waste. In addition, it provides consulting services and technical assistance. The Company collaborates with agencies, governmental and municipal state entities. Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar operates in 346 municipalities.