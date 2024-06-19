CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and to continue the Notice to the Market of April 26, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná ("Agepar") published its Resolution No. 29/2024, in which approves the Regulatory Remuneration Base Inspection Plan (BRR) for basic sanitation services (water and sewage).The Resolution can be accessed at: https://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Leis-e-Atos-3(Portuguese only).

Curitiba, June 19, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.