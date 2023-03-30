Advanced search
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-03-30 pm EDT
3.640 BRL   +2.54%
05:45pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Resubmission of 59AGM and 123EGM's Materials according to the Letter No. 106/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2
PU
03/28Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : 123th EGM Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03/28Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : 123th EGM Guide
PU
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Resubmission of 59AGM and 123EGM's Materials according to the Letter No. 106/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2

03/30/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, and to the required in Letter no. 106/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, of 03/30/2023, communicates to its shareholders, investors, and the market at large that it has resubmitted the Distance Voting Ballot, the Call Notice, and the Shareholder Participation Guide referring to the 59th Annual General Meeting and to the 123rd Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on April 28, 2023.

The changes were promoted to correct the deadline for sending the remote voting forms, referenced earlier as D-7, for 04/21/2023, that is, seven (7) days before the date set for the Meetings.

The votes already given to the amended resolution will be considered invalid.

The deadline for submitting a new voting instruction has not changed. In order to avoid that the voting instruction can be considered conflicting, it is recommended that the shareholder forward his eventual new instruction to the same channel previously used.

The material related to the 59th Annual General Meeting and to the 123rd Extraordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the Company's website at ri.sanepar.com.br.

Curitiba, March 30, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:44:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
