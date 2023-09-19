COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instructions, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that it has resubmitted the Management Proposal (Portuguese only), referring to the 124th Extraordinary General Meeting, that will be held on October 18, 2023.
The changes were made to bring the resolutions in the Management Proposal into line with the order of the items in the Remote Voting Bulletin ("BVD" in Portuguese) and to include the names of the members of the Eligibility Committee and the Board of Directors.
The material related to the 124th Extraordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the Company's website at ri.sanepar.com.br.
Curitiba, September 19, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
