Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Public Civil Action between Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá

02/07/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that today Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá requested a 30- day suspension of the Public Civil Action pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding the contract for the provision of water and sewage services, due to internal demands at the administrative level inherent to the object of the action.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.

Curitiba, February 7, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and it must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:54pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Public Civ..
PU
02/06Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Opening, by Agepar, of Publi..
PU
01/26Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a..
PU
01/05Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - 2023 AGM Schedule
PU
2022Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR(BOVESPA..
CI
2022Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market – Approval of the Techni..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Technical a..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends & IoE payment da..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : 2012 to 2022 Dividend payment history
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sa : Assembleia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 716 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 4 298 M 829 M 829 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 199 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 281
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,49
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-4.38%1 001
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.62%28 440
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED9.26%7 274
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.50%2 548
SJW GROUP-1.47%2 426
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED13.02%1 517