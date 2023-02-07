Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Suspension of the Public Civil Action between Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that today Sanepar and the Municipality of Maringá requested a 30- day suspension of the Public Civil Action pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding the contract for the provision of water and sewage services, due to internal demands at the administrative level inherent to the object of the action.
The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of this process.
Curitiba, February 7, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and it must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.