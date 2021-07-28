Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - TCE's Judgment No. 1609/21 regarding recommendations to AGEPAR

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Court of Auditors of the State of Paraná ("TCE-PR") issued the Judgment No. 1609/21 regarding the Process No. 282358/21 which ratifies its recommendations to the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná ("Agepar"), (the "Agency"), resulting from inspection by the 5th External Control Inspectorate regarding the First Stage of the 2nd Periodic Sanitation Tariff Review carried out by the Agency.
The referred audit established four lines of investigation: planning, review procedures, transparency and remuneration of assets.
The full document can be verified at the TCE-PR email address (Portuguese only): https://www1.tce.pr.gov.br/conteudo/diario-eletronico-2582-2021-de-16- de-julho-de-2021/336275/area/10
Curitiba, July 28th, 2021.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
