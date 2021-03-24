Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : 57th AGM - Resubmission of the Distance Voting Ballot and the Management Proposal

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY -HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar",in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that resubmitted the Distance Voting Ballot and Management Proposal regarding the 57th Annual General Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021.

The changes were promoted to correct the name of the candidate for the vacancy as the alternate member of the Fiscal Council for minority shareholders holding common shares.

The votes already given to the amended resolution will be considered invalid.

The deadline for submitting a new voting instruction has not changed. In order to avoid that the voting instruction can be considered conflicting, it is recommended that the shareholder forward his eventual new instruction to the same channel previously used.

The Distance Voting Ballot and the Management Proposal for the 57th Ordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the Company's website at ri.sanepar.com.br

Curitiba, March 23rd, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer