Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : 57th AGM - Resubmission of the Distance Voting Ballot and the Management Proposal

03/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY -HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar",in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions, hereby advises its shareholders, investors and the market at large that resubmitted the Distance Voting Ballot and Management Proposal regarding the 57th Annual General Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021.

The changes were promoted to correct the name of the candidate for the vacancy as the alternate member of the Fiscal Council for minority shareholders holding common shares.

The votes already given to the amended resolution will be considered invalid.

The deadline for submitting a new voting instruction has not changed. In order to avoid that the voting instruction can be considered conflicting, it is recommended that the shareholder forward his eventual new instruction to the same channel previously used.

The Distance Voting Ballot and the Management Proposal for the 57th Ordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the Company's website at ri.sanepar.com.br

Curitiba, March 23rd, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
07:19aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : 57th AGM - Resubmission of the Distance V..
PU
03/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Distance Voting Ballot - 120th EGM
PU
03/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Call notice - 120th EGM
PU
03/17COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Agepar's Board of Directo..
PU
03/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : ATA da Reunião Extraordinária nº 008/2021..
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Continuation of the measu..
PU
02/18COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Agepar's evaluatio..
PU
02/17COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Entrega de Contri..
PU
02/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Results Presentation 1Q21
PU
02/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Release 1Q21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 147 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2021 1 169 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2021 3 364 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 634 M 1 208 M 1 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 382
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Last Close Price 4,39 BRL
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-13.92%1 141
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-6.07%25 458
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%12 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.32%4 000
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.2.54%3 854
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.9.38%2 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ