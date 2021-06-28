Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : AGE - Manual para participação

MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION AT THE 121TH EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR SAPR3 (ON) SAPR4 (PN) SAPR11 (Units)

Contents MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................................................ 3 1. GUIDANCE FOR SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION............................................................................................. 4 1.1. Shareholder Participation:........................................................................................................................ 4 1.2. Shareholder Present ................................................................................................................................. 4 1.3. Shareholder Represented by Power of Proxy........................................................................................... 4 1.4. Foreign Shareholders Present at the Meeting.......................................................................................... 5 1.5. Remote Vote Bulletin: .............................................................................................................................. 5 (i) Vote through custodian agents ............................................................................................................... 5 (ii) Vote through bookkeeping agent........................................................................................................... 5 (iii) Shareholders send bulletin directly to the Company ............................................................................ 6 1.6. On the Referral of Power of Proxy Documents ........................................................................................ 6 2. DOCUMENTS AND RELATED LINKS.................................................................................................................. 9 ANNEX 1: INDIVIDUAL POWER OF PROXY TEMPLATE ................................................................................... 10 ANNEX 2: BUSINESS POWER OF PROXY TEMPLATE....................................................................................... 11 Manual for the 121th EGM of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR 2

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Esteemed shareholders, With the intention of facilitating and helping shareholders to exercise their voting rights and participation in the General Shareholder Meetings of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR, and based on the practice of Corporate Governance, we are providing you with this manual. Drafted in line with the Company values - Responsibility, Innovation, Competence, Respect, Commitment, Professionalism, Transparency and Ethics - with a view to facilitating and instructing your participation. This Manual's objective is to provide information in relation to the Company's General Shareholder Meetings, by offering guidance to promote understanding of the proposals for deliberation, encouraging and driving shareholder participation in Company Assemblies. Your participation is very important given the relevance of the issues dealt in General Shareholder Meetings. Sincerely, Company Management Manual for the 121th EGM of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR 3

1. GUIDANCE FOR SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION With a view to providing shareholders with an understanding of the procedures used to participate in the Meeting, we have made this Manual of the General Shareholder Meeting available. The General Meeting will be held in the Country's official language. Pertinent information to the deliberations are at shareholders' disposal on the Investor Relation Website (http://ri.sanepar.com.br), at the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and at Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376, Rebouças, Curitiba, State of Paraná, CEP 80215-900, with the Investor Relations Department (Gerência de Relações com Investidores - GRI/DFRI). 1.1. Shareholder Participation: Shareholders may participate in person or by duly established power of proxy, or via remote vote bulletin. This Manual and the Company Administration Proposal provide detailed guidance on the documents required to vote remotely, in addition to item 12.2 of the Company Reference Form. 1.2. Shareholder Present Shareholders wishing to participate in General Meetings must be in the venue, preferably, 30 minutes in advance of the time informed in the Convening Note, bearing the following documents: -Identity document (RG, RNE, CNH or officially recognized professional card); and Proof of the status of Company shareholder, issued by the depository financial institution, or by shareholding interest position issued by Sanepar. 1.3. Shareholder Represented by Power of Proxy Shareholders not able to attend and wishing to participate in the General Meeting may establish a power of proxy with powers to represent them. As established in the Corporation Law (Lei das S.A. - Law No. 6,404, of 12/15/1976, paragraph 1st of art. 126), shareholders may be represented in general meetings by power of proxy established under 1 (one) year before, that is shareholder, company manager or attorney; in listed companies, powers of proxy may, also, the financial institutions, with the administrator of the investment fund representing its members. To this end, the following documents are required: Instrument of mandate (power of proxy) with special and specific powers to represent them in the General Meeting of Sanepar, with notarized signature by the grantor (shareholder), as established in Law no. 6404 / 76.

Bylaws or Articles of Incorporation and instrument of appointment / nomination of administrators in case the grantor is a corporate entity; and Manual for the 121th EGM of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR 4

-proof of ownership of the shares issued by the Company, issued by the depository institution and/or custodian or shareholding interest position issued by Sanepar. - DVB duly completed and signed. 1.4. Foreign Shareholders Present at the Meeting Foreign shareholders must present the same documentation as Brazilian shareholders, except that the documents must be notarized, registered in a national consulate and placed in apostille, with sworn translation, as the case may be, addressed Decree no. 8660, of January 29, 2016. 1.5. Remote Vote Bulletin: In order to comply with the shareholder participation regulation, Sanepar shall adopt the remote vote system in the terms defined in CVM Instruction No. 561 / 2015, which regulated articles 121 and 127 of Law No. 6404 1976, allowing its shareholders to submit remote vote bulletins through their respective custody or bookkeeping agents, or directly to the Company, by following the instructions below: Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may (i) transmit completion instructions to their respective custodian agents; or (ii) bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the company; or directly to the Company: (i) Vote through custodian agents Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote through their respective Company custodian agent must inform their voting instructions addressing the rules defined by them, that will then refer said voting intent to the B3 Depository Central. Shareholders must contact their respective custodian agents, in order to check on the procedures these have defined for issuing vote instruction via bulletin, as well as the documents and information required to this end. (ii) Vote through bookkeeping agent Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote through their respective bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the Company must inform their voting instructions addressing the rules defined by them, that will then refer said voting intent to the Company. Shareholders must contact their respective bookkeeping agents, in order to check on the procedures these have defined for issuing vote instruction via bulletin, as well as the documents and information required to this end. Institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services: Banco Bradesco S.A Núcleo Cidade de Deus - Prédio Amarelo, S/Nº 06029-900 - Osasco - SP Shareholder care: Phone: 0800-7011616 E-mail: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br <_mailto3a_dac.acecustodia40_bradesco.com.br> Manual for the 121th EGM of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR 5 E-mail:<_mailto3a_dac.acecustodia40_bradesco.com.br>

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.