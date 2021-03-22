Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Call notice - 120th EGM

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLIC HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

CALL NOTICE

120th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Date: April 22, 2021

Time: 3:30 pm

Venue: Sanepar Headquarters, Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376, Curitiba/PR.

All Company shareholders are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021, at 3:30 pm, at the Company's headquarters, to deliberate on the following agenda:

Item 1 -Election of members of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder.

Item 2 - Deliberation of the Company's Administration Proposal for the amendment of its bylaws.

Documents pertaining to the issues for discussion a EGM are at the disposal of shareholders at the Company Investor Relations page (http://ri.sanepar.com.br) and the CVM webpage (www.cvm.gov.br), as set out in the order of the day and in addressing the dispositions of article 11 of CVM Instruction no. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, and article no. 135, §3º, of Law no. 6404, of December 15, 1976.

Curitiba, March 22, 2021.

Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman of the Board of Directors