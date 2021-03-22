Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Distance Voting Ballot - 120th EGM

Last update: 03/22/2021

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/22/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the remote vote option, in the terms established by CVM Instruction no. 481 of 12/17/2009 and no. 594 of 12/20/2017, said shareholders must complete this Remote Vote Bulletin ("Bulletin"), with the votes placed through here only being considered valid only being and counted in the general assembly quorum, if addressed the following instructions:

(i) all fields must be properly filled;

(ii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder and/or their legal representatives, as the case may be, and in compliance with the terms of current legislation. Items I and II above must be filled in with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and the respective registration number at Brazil's Ministério da Economia, for both legal entities (CNPJ) and individuals (CPF), in addition to an email address for any eventual contact needs. Signatures placed on the Bulletin will not require bookkeeping at notary public services or consulates.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may: -Transmit completion instructions to their respective custodian agents; or -to bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the company; or -Directly to the Company.

If exercising the rights to remote vote through the bookkeeping agent or custodian agent: Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote through the respective custodian agent or bookkeeping agent for the Company shares must transmit their vote instructions addressing the rules determined by these, who shall then forward the vote intention to the B3 depository Center. Shareholders must contact their respective custodian agents, or the bookkeeping agent for the company shares with a view to checking on the procedures established by these parties for the issuance of the instructions for the vote via bulletin, as well as any documents or information required to this end.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may, as an alternative, do so directly through the Company using electronic media atbvd@sanepar.com.br, and the respective documents must be sent to the Sanepar headquarters facilities, obeying the deadline (until the last day of voting).

Postal and electronic address to send the remote vote bulletin: Gerencia Secretaria Executiva - GSEC

Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376 Curitiba, Paraná CEP 80.215-900

Email:bvd@sanepar.com.brTelephone: (+55) (41) 3330-3951/3929

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services: Banco Bradesco S.A. Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar CEP 06029-900 - Osasco - SP Shareholder care: Telefone: 0800-7011616 Service hours on banking days from 9AM to 6PM. E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - ROBERVAL VIEIRA [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - FABIO LEANDRO TOKARS [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - ROBSON AUGUSTO PASCOALLINI [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 4. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - JOAO BIRAL JUNIOR [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 5. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - VALQUIRIA APARECIDA DE CARVALHO [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 6. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - THAIS CERCAL DALMINA LOSSO [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 7. Deliberation of the Company Administration propostal for the amendment and cosolidation of its bylaws. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________