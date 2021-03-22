Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Distance Voting Ballot - 120th EGM

03/22/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last update: 03/22/2021

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/22/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the remote vote option, in the terms established by CVM Instruction no. 481 of 12/17/2009 and no. 594 of 12/20/2017, said shareholders must complete this Remote Vote Bulletin ("Bulletin"), with the votes placed through here only being considered valid only being and counted in the general assembly quorum, if addressed the following instructions:

  • (i) all fields must be properly filled;

  • (ii) all pages must be initialed; and

  • (iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder and/or their legal representatives, as the case may be, and in compliance with the terms of current legislation. Items I and II above must be filled in with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and the respective registration number at Brazil's Ministério da Economia, for both legal entities (CNPJ) and individuals (CPF), in addition to an email address for any eventual contact needs. Signatures placed on the Bulletin will not require bookkeeping at notary public services or consulates.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may: -Transmit completion instructions to their respective custodian agents; or -to bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the company; or -Directly to the Company.

If exercising the rights to remote vote through the bookkeeping agent or custodian agent: Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote through the respective custodian agent or bookkeeping agent for the Company shares must transmit their vote instructions addressing the rules determined by these, who shall then forward the vote intention to the B3 depository Center. Shareholders must contact their respective custodian agents, or the bookkeeping agent for the company shares with a view to checking on the procedures established by these parties for the issuance of the instructions for the vote via bulletin, as well as any documents or information required to this end.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may, as an alternative, do so directly through the Company using electronic media atbvd@sanepar.com.br, and the respective documents must be sent to the Sanepar headquarters facilities, obeying the deadline (until the last day of voting).

Postal and electronic address to send the remote vote bulletin: Gerencia Secretaria Executiva - GSEC

Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376 Curitiba, Paraná CEP 80.215-900

Email:bvd@sanepar.com.brTelephone: (+55) (41) 3330-3951/3929

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services:

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar CEP 06029-900 - Osasco - SP

Shareholder care:

Telefone: 0800-7011616

Service hours on banking days from 9AM to 6PM. E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - ROBERVAL VIEIRA

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/22/2021

2. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - FABIO LEANDRO TOKARS

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - ROBSON AUGUSTO PASCOALLINI

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - JOAO BIRAL JUNIOR

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

5. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - VALQUIRIA APARECIDA DE CARVALHO

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

6. Election of a Member of the Elegibility Committee appointed by the controlling shareholder - THAIS CERCAL DALMINA LOSSO

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

7. Deliberation of the Company Administration propostal for the amendment and cosolidation of its bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 21:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:41pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Distance Voting Ballot - 120th EGM
PU
05:33pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Call notice - 120th EGM
PU
03/17COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Agepar's Board of Directo..
PU
03/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : ATA da Reunião Extraordinária nº 008/2021..
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Continuation of the measu..
PU
02/18COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Agepar's evaluatio..
PU
02/17COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Entrega de Contri..
PU
02/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Results Presentation 1Q21
PU
02/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Release 1Q21
PU
02/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : 4Q20 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 147 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2021 1 169 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2021 3 364 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 750 M 1 219 M 1 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 382
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Last Close Price 4,46 BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-12.55%1 141
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.85%25 458
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED2.72%12 022
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.28%4 000
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.3.32%3 854
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.10.63%2 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ