Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Board of Directors member participation in Webinar Event - Decree 10.710/2021 and the sanitation sector challenges

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM/ SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of a Board of Directors Member in a live event, broadcasted online, previously scheduled to occur on 06/09/2021, as issued on the Notice to the Market of 06/08/2021, as detailed below:

Event: Webinar - Demystifying Regulation

Organizer: Center for Regulatory and Infrastructure Studies (FGV CERI)

Event: Decree No. 10,710/2021 and the challenge of the sanitation sector

Participant: Joisa Campanher Dutra Saraiva

Date: 6/23/2021

Time: 5:00 pm (BRT)

Access link: https://youtu.be/4bpMbkepTxY

Curitiba, June 21st, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer