    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Board of Directors member participation in Webinar Event - Decree 10.710/2021 and the sanitation sector challenges

06/21/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY nº. 01862-7

CNPJ nº. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM/ SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of a Board of Directors Member in a live event, broadcasted online, previously scheduled to occur on 06/09/2021, as issued on the Notice to the Market of 06/08/2021, as detailed below:

Event: Webinar - Demystifying Regulation

Organizer: Center for Regulatory and Infrastructure Studies (FGV CERI)

Event: Decree No. 10,710/2021 and the challenge of the sanitation sector

Participant: Joisa Campanher Dutra Saraiva

Date: 6/23/2021

Time: 5:00 pm (BRT)

Access link: https://youtu.be/4bpMbkepTxY

Curitiba, June 21st, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 105 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net income 2021 1 247 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 3 471 M 691 M 691 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 272 M 1 244 M 1 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 350
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Last Close Price 4,22 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-17.25%1 242
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.65%28 589
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.05%9 870
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.1.95%3 883
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-5.13%3 821
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.75%2 401