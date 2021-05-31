Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - CEO Participation in Live Event

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM / SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of the Chief Executive Officer in a live event, broadcasted online, as detailed below:
Event: Brasil Investment Forum 2021
Organizer: Apex-Brasil
Theme: ITAIPU: Energy, Strategic Investments and Sustainability for Territorial
Development - Sustainability Hub
Participant: Claudio Stabile, CEO
Date: 6/1/2021
Time: 2:30 pm (BRT)
Access link: https://www.brasilinvestmentforum.com
Curitiba, May 31st, 2021.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
