    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - CEO Participation in Live Event

05/31/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM / SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of the Chief Executive Officer in a live event, broadcasted online, as detailed below:

Event: Brasil Investment Forum 2021

Organizer: Apex-Brasil

Theme: ITAIPU: Energy, Strategic Investments and Sustainability for Territorial

Development - Sustainability Hub

Participant: Claudio Stabile, CEO

Date: 6/1/2021

Time: 2:30 pm (BRT)

Access link: https://www.brasilinvestmentforum.com

Curitiba, May 31st, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
