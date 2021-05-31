Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - CEO Participation in Live Event

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ no. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM / SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of the Chief Executive Officer in a live event, broadcasted online, as detailed below:

Event: Brasil Investment Forum 2021

Organizer: Apex-Brasil

Theme: ITAIPU: Energy, Strategic Investments and Sustainability for Territorial

Development - Sustainability Hub

Participant: Claudio Stabile, CEO

Date: 6/1/2021

Time: 2:30 pm (BRT)

Access link: https://www.brasilinvestmentforum.com

Curitiba, May 31st, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer