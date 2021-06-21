Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Executive Directors participation in Webinar Event - Technical Chamber for the Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation (IEP)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY nº. 01862-7 CNPJ nº. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM / SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of Executive Directors in a live event, broadcasted online, as detailed below:

Event: Technical Chamber for the Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation

Organizer: Instituto de Engenharia do Paraná (Paraná Engineering Institute, "IEP")

Subject: Sanitation sector tariff system based on cross-subsidy in the Alto Iguaçu Basin

Participants: Abel Demetrio (CFO & IRO) and Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (CIO)

Date: 06/23/2021

Time: 2:00 pm (BRT)

Access link: https://iep.org.br/event/iep-live-sistema-tarifario-do-setor-de-saneamento-com-base-no-subsidio-cruzado-na-bacia-do-altoiguacu/?occurrence=2021-06-23 (Portuguese only)

Curitiba, June 21st, 2021.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer