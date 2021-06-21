Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Executive Directors participation in Webinar Event - Technical Chamber for the Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation (IEP)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
PUBLICLY- HELD COMPANY
|
CVM REGISTRY nº. 01862-7
|
CNPJ nº. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná "Sanepar", in compliance with CVM / SEP Circular Letter No. 7/2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the participation of Executive Directors in a live event, broadcasted online, as detailed below:
Event: Technical Chamber for the Environment, Water Resources and Sanitation
Organizer: Instituto de Engenharia do Paraná (Paraná Engineering Institute, "IEP")
Subject: Sanitation sector tariff system based on cross-subsidy in the Alto Iguaçu Basin
Participants: Abel Demetrio (CFO & IRO) and Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (CIO)
Date: 06/23/2021
Time: 2:00 pm (BRT)
Access link: https://iep.org.br/event/iep-live-sistema-tarifario-do-setor-de-saneamento-com-base-no-subsidio-cruzado-na-bacia-do-altoiguacu/?occurrence=2021-06-23 (Portuguese only)
Curitiba, June 21st, 2021.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:18:08 UTC.