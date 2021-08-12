Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 2Q21
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Auditor's review report
Quartely Information
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021
ITR - QUARTERLY INFORMATION
SECOND QUARTER OF 2021
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Quartely Information
For the quarter ended at June 30, 2021
Content
Balance sheet
Statements of income
Statements of comprehensive income
Statements of cash flows - indirect method
Statements of changes in equity
Statements of added value - additional information
Management report
Notes to the Quarterly Information
Auditor's review report on the quarterly information
Statements
Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR
Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - assets
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Code of
Current quarter
Prior year
Account
Account description
06/30/2021
12/31/2020
1
Total Assets
13,868,519
13,190,858
1.01
Current assets
1,989,112
1,756,277
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
988,297
874,323
1.01.01.01
Cash and banks
24,842
5,127
1.01.01.02
Financial investments
963,455
869,196
1.01.03
Accounts receivable
872,358
779,404
1.01.03.01
Trade accounts receivable
872,358
779,404
1.01.04
Inventories
49,043
53,857
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
28,570
6,810
1.01.06.01
Current recoverable taxes
28,570
6,810
1.01.08
Other current assets
50,844
41,883
1.01.08.03
Others
50,844
41,883
1.01.08.03.01
Restricted deposits
14,189
4,661
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative financial instruments
10,734
9,476
1.01.08.03.03
Other accounts receivable
25,921
27,746
1.02
Noncurrent assets
11,879,407
11,434,581
1.02.01
Long-term assets
3,433,444
3,224,909
1.02.01.04
Accounts receivable
35,740
20,199
1.02.01.04.01
Trade accounts receivable
35,740
20,199
1.02.01.07
Deferred taxes
652,760
656,495
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred Income and Social Contribution Taxes
652,760
656,495
1.02.01.10
Other noncurrent assets
2,744,944
2,548,215
1.02.01.10.03
Restricted deposits
57,524
56,953
1.02.01.10.06
Court deposits
353,961
320,475
1.02.01.10.07
Contractual financial assets
556,074
490,082
1.02.01.10.08
Contract of asset
1,732,421
1,634,802
1.02.01.10.09
Other receivables
44,964
45,903
1.02.02
Investments
3,047
2,352
1.02.02.01
Shareholdings
3,047
2,352
1.02.02.01.03
Joint Ventures
3,047
2,352
1.02.03
Fixed assets
293,446
286,007
1.02.03.01
Fixed assets in operation
219,165
224,351
1.02.03.02
Rigth-of-use assets
74,281
61,656
1.02.04
Intangible assets
8,149,470
7,921,313
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
8,149,470
7,921,313
1.02.04.01.01
Concession contracts
7,965,134
7,734,663
1.02.04.01.02
Rigth-of-use assets
184,336
186,650
Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR
Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - liabilities
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Code of
Account description
Current quarter
Prior year
Account
06/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total Liabilities
13,868,519
13,190,858
2.01
Current liabilities
1,229,208
1,448,859
2.01.01
Payroll and social charges
68,976
181,369
2.01.01.02
Labor liabilities
68,976
181,369
2.01.02
Trade accounts payable
199,868
209,428
2.01.02.01
Trade accounts payable - domestic
199,868
209,428
2.01.03
Tax liabilities
60,414
72,691
2.01.03.01
Federal Taxes
58,458
70,190
2.01.03.01.02
Other Federal Taxes
58,458
70,190
2.01.03.03
Municipal Taxes
1,956
2,501
2.01.04
Loans and financing
442,040
521,505
2.01.04.01
Loans and financing
265,035
275,978
2.01.04.01.01
Domestic currency
265,035
275,978
2.01.04.02
Debentures
110,660
191,146
2.01.04.03
Financing from finance lease
66,345
54,381
2.01.05
Other liabilities
237,164
298,226
2.01.05.02
Others
237,164
298,226
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on equity capital payable
133,861
206,236
2.01.05.02.05
Collaterals and contractual retentions
2,297
2,307
2.01.05.02.07
Unearned revenue
2,800
4,200
2.01.05.02.08
Derivative financial instruments
10,313
8,184
2.01.05.02.09
Other accounts payable
87,893
77,299
2.01.06
Provisions
220,746
165,640
2.01.06.02
Other provisions
220,746
165,640
2.01.06.02.04
Provisions for pension plan and health insurance
80,052
78,090
2.01.06.02.05
Labor provisions
140,694
87,550
2.02
Noncurrent liabilities
5,329,008
4,798,836
2.02.01
Loans and financing
3,594,101
3,126,083
2.02.01.01
Loans and financing
1,434,175
1,450,794
2.02.01.01.01
Domestic currency
1,424,234
1,442,160
2.02.01.01.02
Foreign currency
9,941
8,634
2.02.01.02
Debentures
1,857,083
1,371,619
2.02.01.03
Financing from finance lease
302,843
303,670
2.02.02
Other liabilities
20,402
34,814
2.02.02.02
Others
20,402
34,814
2.02.02.02.05
Contractors and Suppliers
4,392
4,392
2.02.02.02.05
Taxes and contributions
0
105
2.02.02.02.09
Unearned revenue
0
700
2.02.02.02.11
Other accounts payable
16,010
29,617
2.02.04
Provisions
1,714,505
1,637,939
2.02.04.02
Other provisions
1,714,505
1,637,939
2.02.04.02.04
Provisions for pension plan and health insurance
1,120,733
1,093,262
2.02.04.02.05
Provisions
593,772
544,677
2.03
Equity
7,310,303
6,943,163
2.03.01
Realized capital stock
3,996,137
3,996,137
2.03.01.01
Paid-in capital stock
3,996,137
3,996,137
2.03.03
Revaluation surplus
61,661
64,292
2.03.03.01
Own assets
61,661
64,292
2.03.04
Profit reserves
2,793,497
2,853,580
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
49,757
49,757
2.03.04.07
Tax incentive reserve
11,539
11,539
2.03.04.08
Additional proposed dividend
0
60,083
2.03.04.10
Investment plan
2,732,201
2,732,201
2.03.05
Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)
429,955
0
2.03.06
Asset and liability valuation adjustments
4,567
4,668
2.03.08
Other comprehensive income
24,486
24,486
