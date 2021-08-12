Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 2Q21

(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese) COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR Auditor's review report Quartely Information For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 PST/FERS/LT/VG/JCO 4388i/21

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR Quartely Information For the quarter ended at June 30, 2021 Content Balance sheet Statements of income Statements of comprehensive income Statements of cash flows - indirect method Statements of changes in equity Statements of added value - additional information Management report Notes to the Quarterly Information Auditor's review report on the quarterly information Statements 2

Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Code of Current quarter Prior year Account Account description 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 1 Total Assets 13,868,519 13,190,858 1.01 Current assets 1,989,112 1,756,277 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 988,297 874,323 1.01.01.01 Cash and banks 24,842 5,127 1.01.01.02 Financial investments 963,455 869,196 1.01.03 Accounts receivable 872,358 779,404 1.01.03.01 Trade accounts receivable 872,358 779,404 1.01.04 Inventories 49,043 53,857 1.01.06 Recoverable taxes 28,570 6,810 1.01.06.01 Current recoverable taxes 28,570 6,810 1.01.08 Other current assets 50,844 41,883 1.01.08.03 Others 50,844 41,883 1.01.08.03.01 Restricted deposits 14,189 4,661 1.01.08.03.02 Derivative financial instruments 10,734 9,476 1.01.08.03.03 Other accounts receivable 25,921 27,746 1.02 Noncurrent assets 11,879,407 11,434,581 1.02.01 Long-term assets 3,433,444 3,224,909 1.02.01.04 Accounts receivable 35,740 20,199 1.02.01.04.01 Trade accounts receivable 35,740 20,199 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes 652,760 656,495 1.02.01.07.01 Deferred Income and Social Contribution Taxes 652,760 656,495 1.02.01.10 Other noncurrent assets 2,744,944 2,548,215 1.02.01.10.03 Restricted deposits 57,524 56,953 1.02.01.10.06 Court deposits 353,961 320,475 1.02.01.10.07 Contractual financial assets 556,074 490,082 1.02.01.10.08 Contract of asset 1,732,421 1,634,802 1.02.01.10.09 Other receivables 44,964 45,903 1.02.02 Investments 3,047 2,352 1.02.02.01 Shareholdings 3,047 2,352 1.02.02.01.03 Joint Ventures 3,047 2,352 1.02.03 Fixed assets 293,446 286,007 1.02.03.01 Fixed assets in operation 219,165 224,351 1.02.03.02 Rigth-of-use assets 74,281 61,656 1.02.04 Intangible assets 8,149,470 7,921,313 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 8,149,470 7,921,313 1.02.04.01.01 Concession contracts 7,965,134 7,734,663 1.02.04.01.02 Rigth-of-use assets 184,336 186,650 3

Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Code of Account description Current quarter Prior year Account 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 2 Total Liabilities 13,868,519 13,190,858 2.01 Current liabilities 1,229,208 1,448,859 2.01.01 Payroll and social charges 68,976 181,369 2.01.01.02 Labor liabilities 68,976 181,369 2.01.02 Trade accounts payable 199,868 209,428 2.01.02.01 Trade accounts payable - domestic 199,868 209,428 2.01.03 Tax liabilities 60,414 72,691 2.01.03.01 Federal Taxes 58,458 70,190 2.01.03.01.02 Other Federal Taxes 58,458 70,190 2.01.03.03 Municipal Taxes 1,956 2,501 2.01.04 Loans and financing 442,040 521,505 2.01.04.01 Loans and financing 265,035 275,978 2.01.04.01.01 Domestic currency 265,035 275,978 2.01.04.02 Debentures 110,660 191,146 2.01.04.03 Financing from finance lease 66,345 54,381 2.01.05 Other liabilities 237,164 298,226 2.01.05.02 Others 237,164 298,226 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on equity capital payable 133,861 206,236 2.01.05.02.05 Collaterals and contractual retentions 2,297 2,307 2.01.05.02.07 Unearned revenue 2,800 4,200 2.01.05.02.08 Derivative financial instruments 10,313 8,184 2.01.05.02.09 Other accounts payable 87,893 77,299 2.01.06 Provisions 220,746 165,640 2.01.06.02 Other provisions 220,746 165,640 2.01.06.02.04 Provisions for pension plan and health insurance 80,052 78,090 2.01.06.02.05 Labor provisions 140,694 87,550 2.02 Noncurrent liabilities 5,329,008 4,798,836 2.02.01 Loans and financing 3,594,101 3,126,083 2.02.01.01 Loans and financing 1,434,175 1,450,794 2.02.01.01.01 Domestic currency 1,424,234 1,442,160 2.02.01.01.02 Foreign currency 9,941 8,634 2.02.01.02 Debentures 1,857,083 1,371,619 2.02.01.03 Financing from finance lease 302,843 303,670 2.02.02 Other liabilities 20,402 34,814 2.02.02.02 Others 20,402 34,814 2.02.02.02.05 Contractors and Suppliers 4,392 4,392 2.02.02.02.05 Taxes and contributions 0 105 2.02.02.02.09 Unearned revenue 0 700 2.02.02.02.11 Other accounts payable 16,010 29,617 2.02.04 Provisions 1,714,505 1,637,939 2.02.04.02 Other provisions 1,714,505 1,637,939 2.02.04.02.04 Provisions for pension plan and health insurance 1,120,733 1,093,262 2.02.04.02.05 Provisions 593,772 544,677 2.03 Equity 7,310,303 6,943,163 2.03.01 Realized capital stock 3,996,137 3,996,137 2.03.01.01 Paid-in capital stock 3,996,137 3,996,137 2.03.03 Revaluation surplus 61,661 64,292 2.03.03.01 Own assets 61,661 64,292 2.03.04 Profit reserves 2,793,497 2,853,580 2.03.04.01 Legal reserve 49,757 49,757 2.03.04.07 Tax incentive reserve 11,539 11,539 2.03.04.08 Additional proposed dividend 0 60,083 2.03.04.10 Investment plan 2,732,201 2,732,201 2.03.05 Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses) 429,955 0 2.03.06 Asset and liability valuation adjustments 4,567 4,668 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income 24,486 24,486 4

