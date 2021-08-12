Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 2Q21

08/12/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

Auditor's review report

Quartely Information

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021

PST/FERS/LT/VG/JCO

4388i/21

A free translation from Portuguese into English of the ITR - Quarterly Information originally issued in Portuguese.

ITR - QUARTERLY INFORMATION

SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

1

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

Quartely Information

For the quarter ended at June 30, 2021

Content

Balance sheet

Statements of income

Statements of comprehensive income

Statements of cash flows - indirect method

Statements of changes in equity

Statements of added value - additional information

Management report

Notes to the Quarterly Information

Auditor's review report on the quarterly information

Statements

2

Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR

Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - assets

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Code of

Current quarter

Prior year

Account

Account description

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

13,868,519

13,190,858

1.01

Current assets

1,989,112

1,756,277

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

988,297

874,323

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

24,842

5,127

1.01.01.02

Financial investments

963,455

869,196

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

872,358

779,404

1.01.03.01

Trade accounts receivable

872,358

779,404

1.01.04

Inventories

49,043

53,857

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

28,570

6,810

1.01.06.01

Current recoverable taxes

28,570

6,810

1.01.08

Other current assets

50,844

41,883

1.01.08.03

Others

50,844

41,883

1.01.08.03.01

Restricted deposits

14,189

4,661

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative financial instruments

10,734

9,476

1.01.08.03.03

Other accounts receivable

25,921

27,746

1.02

Noncurrent assets

11,879,407

11,434,581

1.02.01

Long-term assets

3,433,444

3,224,909

1.02.01.04

Accounts receivable

35,740

20,199

1.02.01.04.01

Trade accounts receivable

35,740

20,199

1.02.01.07

Deferred taxes

652,760

656,495

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred Income and Social Contribution Taxes

652,760

656,495

1.02.01.10

Other noncurrent assets

2,744,944

2,548,215

1.02.01.10.03

Restricted deposits

57,524

56,953

1.02.01.10.06

Court deposits

353,961

320,475

1.02.01.10.07

Contractual financial assets

556,074

490,082

1.02.01.10.08

Contract of asset

1,732,421

1,634,802

1.02.01.10.09

Other receivables

44,964

45,903

1.02.02

Investments

3,047

2,352

1.02.02.01

Shareholdings

3,047

2,352

1.02.02.01.03

Joint Ventures

3,047

2,352

1.02.03

Fixed assets

293,446

286,007

1.02.03.01

Fixed assets in operation

219,165

224,351

1.02.03.02

Rigth-of-use assets

74,281

61,656

1.02.04

Intangible assets

8,149,470

7,921,313

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

8,149,470

7,921,313

1.02.04.01.01

Concession contracts

7,965,134

7,734,663

1.02.04.01.02

Rigth-of-use assets

184,336

186,650

3

Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR

Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - liabilities

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Code of

Account description

Current quarter

Prior year

Account

06/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

13,868,519

13,190,858

2.01

Current liabilities

1,229,208

1,448,859

2.01.01

Payroll and social charges

68,976

181,369

2.01.01.02

Labor liabilities

68,976

181,369

2.01.02

Trade accounts payable

199,868

209,428

2.01.02.01

Trade accounts payable - domestic

199,868

209,428

2.01.03

Tax liabilities

60,414

72,691

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes

58,458

70,190

2.01.03.01.02

Other Federal Taxes

58,458

70,190

2.01.03.03

Municipal Taxes

1,956

2,501

2.01.04

Loans and financing

442,040

521,505

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

265,035

275,978

2.01.04.01.01

Domestic currency

265,035

275,978

2.01.04.02

Debentures

110,660

191,146

2.01.04.03

Financing from finance lease

66,345

54,381

2.01.05

Other liabilities

237,164

298,226

2.01.05.02

Others

237,164

298,226

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on equity capital payable

133,861

206,236

2.01.05.02.05

Collaterals and contractual retentions

2,297

2,307

2.01.05.02.07

Unearned revenue

2,800

4,200

2.01.05.02.08

Derivative financial instruments

10,313

8,184

2.01.05.02.09

Other accounts payable

87,893

77,299

2.01.06

Provisions

220,746

165,640

2.01.06.02

Other provisions

220,746

165,640

2.01.06.02.04

Provisions for pension plan and health insurance

80,052

78,090

2.01.06.02.05

Labor provisions

140,694

87,550

2.02

Noncurrent liabilities

5,329,008

4,798,836

2.02.01

Loans and financing

3,594,101

3,126,083

2.02.01.01

Loans and financing

1,434,175

1,450,794

2.02.01.01.01

Domestic currency

1,424,234

1,442,160

2.02.01.01.02

Foreign currency

9,941

8,634

2.02.01.02

Debentures

1,857,083

1,371,619

2.02.01.03

Financing from finance lease

302,843

303,670

2.02.02

Other liabilities

20,402

34,814

2.02.02.02

Others

20,402

34,814

2.02.02.02.05

Contractors and Suppliers

4,392

4,392

2.02.02.02.05

Taxes and contributions

0

105

2.02.02.02.09

Unearned revenue

0

700

2.02.02.02.11

Other accounts payable

16,010

29,617

2.02.04

Provisions

1,714,505

1,637,939

2.02.04.02

Other provisions

1,714,505

1,637,939

2.02.04.02.04

Provisions for pension plan and health insurance

1,120,733

1,093,262

2.02.04.02.05

Provisions

593,772

544,677

2.03

Equity

7,310,303

6,943,163

2.03.01

Realized capital stock

3,996,137

3,996,137

2.03.01.01

Paid-in capital stock

3,996,137

3,996,137

2.03.03

Revaluation surplus

61,661

64,292

2.03.03.01

Own assets

61,661

64,292

2.03.04

Profit reserves

2,793,497

2,853,580

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

49,757

49,757

2.03.04.07

Tax incentive reserve

11,539

11,539

2.03.04.08

Additional proposed dividend

0

60,083

2.03.04.10

Investment plan

2,732,201

2,732,201

2.03.05

Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)

429,955

0

2.03.06

Asset and liability valuation adjustments

4,567

4,668

2.03.08

Other comprehensive income

24,486

24,486

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:29:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:41pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Progress of investigation..
PU
05:31pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 2q21
PU
07/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - TCE's Judgment No...
PU
07/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to Shareholders -121st EGM Cancell..
PU
07/06COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
06/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : AGE - Boletim de voto a distância
PU
06/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Call notice - 121th EGM
PU
06/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : AGE - Manual para participação
PU
06/24COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends / Inte..
PU
06/23COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - "Operation Ductos"..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 140 M 979 M 979 M
Net income 2021 1 186 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2021 3 306 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 738 M 1 095 M 1 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 350
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,83 BRL
Average target price 7,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-24.90%1 102
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.14.39%31 863
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.49%9 413
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.4.49%3 985
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-3.53%3 763
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.5.63%2 332