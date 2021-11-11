Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 4Q21
(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Auditor's review report
Quartely Information
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021
PST/FERS/LFCT/VGG/ABRD/MNP
5624i/21
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Quartely Information
For the quarter ended at September 30, 2021
Content
Balance sheet
Statements of income
Statements of comprehensive income
Statements of cash flows - indirect method
Statements of changes in equity
Statements of added value - additional information
Management report
Notes to the Quarterly Information
Auditor's review report on the quarterly information
Statements
2
Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR
Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - assets
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Code of
Current quarter
Prior year
Account
Account description
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
1
Total Assets
14,325,353
13,190,858
1.01
Current assets
2,105,882
1,756,277
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
1,070,842
874,323
1.01.01.01
Cash and banks
38,105
5,127
1.01.01.02
Financial investments
1,032,737
869,196
1.01.03
Accounts receivable
919,472
779,404
1.01.03.01
Trade accounts receivable
919,472
779,404
1.01.04
Inventories
52,461
53,857
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
102
6,810
1.01.06.01
Current recoverable taxes
102
6,810
1.01.08
Other current assets
63,005
41,883
1.01.08.03
Others
63,005
41,883
1.01.08.03.01
Restricted deposits
14,191
4,661
1.01.08.03.02
Derivative financial instruments
11,456
9,476
1.01.08.03.03
Other accounts receivable
37,358
27,746
1.02
Noncurrent assets
12,219,471
11,434,581
1.02.01
Long-term assets
3,671,387
3,224,909
1.02.01.04
Accounts receivable
41,847
20,199
1.02.01.04.01
Trade accounts receivable
41,847
20,199
1.02.01.07
Deferred taxes
681,863
656,495
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred Income and Social Contribution Taxes
681,863
656,495
1.02.01.10
Other noncurrent assets
2,947,677
2,548,215
1.02.01.10.03
Restricted deposits
58,209
56,953
1.02.01.10.06
Court deposits
381,134
320,475
1.02.01.10.07
Contractual financial assets
576,198
490,082
1.02.01.10.08
Contract of asset
1,887,640
1,634,802
1.02.01.10.09
Other receivables
44,496
45,903
1.02.02
Investments
3,031
2,352
1.02.02.01
Shareholdings
3,031
2,352
1.02.02.01.03
Joint Ventures
3,031
2,352
1.02.03
Fixed assets
290,385
286,007
1.02.03.01
Fixed assets in operation
216,543
224,351
1.02.03.02
Rigth-of-use assets
73,842
61,656
1.02.04
Intangible assets
8,254,668
7,921,313
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
8,254,668
7,921,313
1.02.04.01.01
Concession contracts
8,071,474
7,734,663
1.02.04.01.02
Rigth-of-use assets
183,194
186,650
Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR
Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - liabilities
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Code of
Account description
Current quarter
Prior year
Account
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total Liabilities
14,325,353
13,190,858
2.01
Current liabilities
1,358,276
1,448,859
2.01.01
Payroll and social charges
86,483
181,369
2.01.01.02
Labor liabilities
86,483
181,369
2.01.02
Trade accounts payable
259,493
209,428
2.01.02.01
Trade accounts payable - domestic
259,493
209,428
2.01.03
Tax liabilities
95,215
72,691
2.01.03.01
Federal Taxes
92,255
70,190
2.01.03.01.01
Income tax and social contribution
51,033
0
2.01.03.01.02
Other Federal Taxes
41,222
70,190
2.01.03.03
Municipal Taxes
2,960
2,501
2.01.04
Loans and financing
416,376
521,505
2.01.04.01
Loans and financing
233,968
275,978
2.01.04.01.01
Domestic currency
233,929
275,978
2.01.04.01.01
Foreign currency
39
0
2.01.04.02
Debentures
108,207
191,146
2.01.04.03
Financing from finance lease
74,201
54,381
2.01.05
Other liabilities
244,104
298,226
2.01.05.02
Others
244,104
298,226
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on equity capital payable
136,329
206,236
2.01.05.02.05
Collaterals and contractual retentions
2,266
2,307
2.01.05.02.07
Unearned revenue
1,750
4,200
2.01.05.02.08
Derivative financial instruments
10,476
8,184
2.01.05.02.09
Other accounts payable
93,283
77,299
2.01.06
Provisions
256,605
165,640
2.01.06.02
Other provisions
256,605
165,640
2.01.06.02.04
Provisions for pension plan and health insurance
81,034
78,090
2.01.06.02.05
Labor provisions
175,571
87,550
2.02
Noncurrent liabilities
5,389,433
4,798,836
2.02.01
Loans and financing
3,642,656
3,126,083
2.02.01.01
Loans and financing
1,472,833
1,450,794
2.02.01.01.01
Domestic currency
1,462,203
1,442,160
2.02.01.01.02
Foreign currency
10,630
8,634
2.02.01.02
Debentures
1,844,849
1,371,619
2.02.01.03
Financing from finance lease
324,974
303,670
2.02.02
Other liabilities
10,710
34,814
2.02.02.02
Others
10,710
34,814
2.02.02.02.05
Contractors and Suppliers
2,829
4,392
2.02.02.02.05
Taxes and contributions
0
105
2.02.02.02.09
Unearned revenue
0
700
2.02.02.02.11
Other accounts payable
7,881
29,617
2.02.04
Provisions
1,736,067
1,637,939
2.02.04.02
Other provisions
1,736,067
1,637,939
2.02.04.02.04
Provisions for pension plan and health insurance
1,134,469
1,093,262
2.02.04.02.05
Provisions
601,598
544,677
2.03
Equity
7,577,644
6,943,163
2.03.01
Realized capital stock
3,996,137
3,996,137
2.03.01.01
Paid-in capital stock
3,996,137
3,996,137
2.03.03
Revaluation surplus
60,391
64,292
2.03.03.01
Own assets
60,391
64,292
2.03.04
Profit reserves
2,793,497
2,853,580
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
49,757
49,757
2.03.04.07
Tax incentive reserve
11,539
11,539
2.03.04.08
Additional proposed dividend
0
60,083
2.03.04.10
Investment plan
2,732,201
2,732,201
2.03.05
Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)
698,619
0
2.03.06
Asset and liability valuation adjustments
4,514
4,668
2.03.08
Other comprehensive income
24,486
24,486
Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR
Individual financial statements/ Statements of income
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Accumulated in current
Accumulated in prior
Code of
Current quarter
year
Prior quarter
year
Account
Account description
07/01/2021 to 09/30/2021
01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021
07/01/2020 to 09/30/2020
01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020
3.01
Revenue from sales of goods and/or services
1,321,360
3,821,225
1,166,691
3,562,866
3.02
Cost of goods sold and/or services rendered
-517,480
-1,497,635
-503,668
-1,444,892
3.03
Gross result
803,880
2,323,590
663,023
2,117,974
3.04
Operating expenses/revenues
-312,554
-919,661
-362,366
-1,000,615
3.04.01
Selling expenses
-113,044
-313,082
-124,691
-321,766
3.04.02
General and administrative expenses
-150,892
-435,250
-217,998
-543,422
3.04.05
Other operating expenses
-47,525
-168,991
-19,725
-133,426
3.04.05.01
Provision for contingencies
-7,826
-56,921
-889
-6,373
3.04.05.02
Pension plan and health insurance
-14,718
-44,151
-16,707
-50,121
3.04.05.03
Profit sharing program
-18,847
-59,618
-3,783
-42,545
3.04.05.04
Other operating expenses (revenues)
-6,134
-8,301
1,654
-34,387
3.04.06
Equity in earnings (losses) of controlled companies
-1,093
-2,338
48
-2,001
3.05
Income (loss) before financial income (loss) and taxes
491,326
1,403,929
300,657
1,117,359
3.06
Financial income (loss)
-93,260
-208,579
-57,422
-141,949
3.06.01
Financial revenues
25,559
66,219
13,644
44,290
3.06.02
Financial expenses
-118,819
-274,798
-71,066
-186,239
3.07
Income (loss) before taxes
398,066
1,195,350
243,235
975,410
3.08
Income and Social Contribution Taxes
-130,725
-349,702
-78,655
-270,419
3.08.01
Current
-159,828
-375,070
-126,412
-334,814
3.08.02
Deferred
29,103
25,368
47,757
64,395
3.09
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
267,341
845,648
164,580
704,991
3.11
Income/Loss for the period
267,341
845,648
164,580
704,991
3.99 Earnings per share - (Reais/Share)
3.99.01 Basic earnings per share
3.99.01.01
Preferred shares
0.18243
0.57707
0.11231
0.48109
3.99.01.02
Common shares
0.16585
0.52461
0.1021
0.43735
3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share
3.99.02.01
Preferred shares
0.18243
0.57707
0.11231
0.48109
3.99.02.02
Common shares
0.16585
0.52461
0.1021
0.43735
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Sales 2021
5 033 M
932 M
932 M
Net income 2021
1 108 M
205 M
205 M
Net Debt 2021
3 307 M
612 M
612 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5 843 M
1 080 M
1 081 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,82x
EV / Sales 2022
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
6 328
Free-Float
72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
3,93
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-