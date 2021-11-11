Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/11
3.93 BRL   +1.29%
04:47pNotice to the Market - 3Q21 Results Presentation
PU
04:37pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 4q21
PU
04:37pRelease 3Q21
PU
Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 4Q21

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

Auditor's review report

Quartely Information

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021

PST/FERS/LFCT/VGG/ABRD/MNP

5624i/21

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

Quartely Information

For the quarter ended at September 30, 2021

Content

Balance sheet

Statements of income

Statements of comprehensive income

Statements of cash flows - indirect method

Statements of changes in equity

Statements of added value - additional information

Management report

Notes to the Quarterly Information

Auditor's review report on the quarterly information

Statements

2

Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR

Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - assets

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Code of

Current quarter

Prior year

Account

Account description

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

14,325,353

13,190,858

1.01

Current assets

2,105,882

1,756,277

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

1,070,842

874,323

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

38,105

5,127

1.01.01.02

Financial investments

1,032,737

869,196

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

919,472

779,404

1.01.03.01

Trade accounts receivable

919,472

779,404

1.01.04

Inventories

52,461

53,857

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

102

6,810

1.01.06.01

Current recoverable taxes

102

6,810

1.01.08

Other current assets

63,005

41,883

1.01.08.03

Others

63,005

41,883

1.01.08.03.01

Restricted deposits

14,191

4,661

1.01.08.03.02

Derivative financial instruments

11,456

9,476

1.01.08.03.03

Other accounts receivable

37,358

27,746

1.02

Noncurrent assets

12,219,471

11,434,581

1.02.01

Long-term assets

3,671,387

3,224,909

1.02.01.04

Accounts receivable

41,847

20,199

1.02.01.04.01

Trade accounts receivable

41,847

20,199

1.02.01.07

Deferred taxes

681,863

656,495

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred Income and Social Contribution Taxes

681,863

656,495

1.02.01.10

Other noncurrent assets

2,947,677

2,548,215

1.02.01.10.03

Restricted deposits

58,209

56,953

1.02.01.10.06

Court deposits

381,134

320,475

1.02.01.10.07

Contractual financial assets

576,198

490,082

1.02.01.10.08

Contract of asset

1,887,640

1,634,802

1.02.01.10.09

Other receivables

44,496

45,903

1.02.02

Investments

3,031

2,352

1.02.02.01

Shareholdings

3,031

2,352

1.02.02.01.03

Joint Ventures

3,031

2,352

1.02.03

Fixed assets

290,385

286,007

1.02.03.01

Fixed assets in operation

216,543

224,351

1.02.03.02

Rigth-of-use assets

73,842

61,656

1.02.04

Intangible assets

8,254,668

7,921,313

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

8,254,668

7,921,313

1.02.04.01.01

Concession contracts

8,071,474

7,734,663

1.02.04.01.02

Rigth-of-use assets

183,194

186,650

3

Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR

Individual financial statements/ statements of financial position - liabilities

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Code of

Account description

Current quarter

Prior year

Account

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

14,325,353

13,190,858

2.01

Current liabilities

1,358,276

1,448,859

2.01.01

Payroll and social charges

86,483

181,369

2.01.01.02

Labor liabilities

86,483

181,369

2.01.02

Trade accounts payable

259,493

209,428

2.01.02.01

Trade accounts payable - domestic

259,493

209,428

2.01.03

Tax liabilities

95,215

72,691

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes

92,255

70,190

2.01.03.01.01

Income tax and social contribution

51,033

0

2.01.03.01.02

Other Federal Taxes

41,222

70,190

2.01.03.03

Municipal Taxes

2,960

2,501

2.01.04

Loans and financing

416,376

521,505

2.01.04.01

Loans and financing

233,968

275,978

2.01.04.01.01

Domestic currency

233,929

275,978

2.01.04.01.01

Foreign currency

39

0

2.01.04.02

Debentures

108,207

191,146

2.01.04.03

Financing from finance lease

74,201

54,381

2.01.05

Other liabilities

244,104

298,226

2.01.05.02

Others

244,104

298,226

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on equity capital payable

136,329

206,236

2.01.05.02.05

Collaterals and contractual retentions

2,266

2,307

2.01.05.02.07

Unearned revenue

1,750

4,200

2.01.05.02.08

Derivative financial instruments

10,476

8,184

2.01.05.02.09

Other accounts payable

93,283

77,299

2.01.06

Provisions

256,605

165,640

2.01.06.02

Other provisions

256,605

165,640

2.01.06.02.04

Provisions for pension plan and health insurance

81,034

78,090

2.01.06.02.05

Labor provisions

175,571

87,550

2.02

Noncurrent liabilities

5,389,433

4,798,836

2.02.01

Loans and financing

3,642,656

3,126,083

2.02.01.01

Loans and financing

1,472,833

1,450,794

2.02.01.01.01

Domestic currency

1,462,203

1,442,160

2.02.01.01.02

Foreign currency

10,630

8,634

2.02.01.02

Debentures

1,844,849

1,371,619

2.02.01.03

Financing from finance lease

324,974

303,670

2.02.02

Other liabilities

10,710

34,814

2.02.02.02

Others

10,710

34,814

2.02.02.02.05

Contractors and Suppliers

2,829

4,392

2.02.02.02.05

Taxes and contributions

0

105

2.02.02.02.09

Unearned revenue

0

700

2.02.02.02.11

Other accounts payable

7,881

29,617

2.02.04

Provisions

1,736,067

1,637,939

2.02.04.02

Other provisions

1,736,067

1,637,939

2.02.04.02.04

Provisions for pension plan and health insurance

1,134,469

1,093,262

2.02.04.02.05

Provisions

601,598

544,677

2.03

Equity

7,577,644

6,943,163

2.03.01

Realized capital stock

3,996,137

3,996,137

2.03.01.01

Paid-in capital stock

3,996,137

3,996,137

2.03.03

Revaluation surplus

60,391

64,292

2.03.03.01

Own assets

60,391

64,292

2.03.04

Profit reserves

2,793,497

2,853,580

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

49,757

49,757

2.03.04.07

Tax incentive reserve

11,539

11,539

2.03.04.08

Additional proposed dividend

0

60,083

2.03.04.10

Investment plan

2,732,201

2,732,201

2.03.05

Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)

698,619

0

2.03.06

Asset and liability valuation adjustments

4,514

4,668

2.03.08

Other comprehensive income

24,486

24,486

4

Quarterly Information - 09/30/2021 - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR

Individual financial statements/ Statements of income

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Accumulated in current

Accumulated in prior

Code of

Current quarter

year

Prior quarter

year

Account

Account description

07/01/2021 to 09/30/2021

01/01/2021 to 09/30/2021

07/01/2020 to 09/30/2020

01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020

3.01

Revenue from sales of goods and/or services

1,321,360

3,821,225

1,166,691

3,562,866

3.02

Cost of goods sold and/or services rendered

-517,480

-1,497,635

-503,668

-1,444,892

3.03

Gross result

803,880

2,323,590

663,023

2,117,974

3.04

Operating expenses/revenues

-312,554

-919,661

-362,366

-1,000,615

3.04.01

Selling expenses

-113,044

-313,082

-124,691

-321,766

3.04.02

General and administrative expenses

-150,892

-435,250

-217,998

-543,422

3.04.05

Other operating expenses

-47,525

-168,991

-19,725

-133,426

3.04.05.01

Provision for contingencies

-7,826

-56,921

-889

-6,373

3.04.05.02

Pension plan and health insurance

-14,718

-44,151

-16,707

-50,121

3.04.05.03

Profit sharing program

-18,847

-59,618

-3,783

-42,545

3.04.05.04

Other operating expenses (revenues)

-6,134

-8,301

1,654

-34,387

3.04.06

Equity in earnings (losses) of controlled companies

-1,093

-2,338

48

-2,001

3.05

Income (loss) before financial income (loss) and taxes

491,326

1,403,929

300,657

1,117,359

3.06

Financial income (loss)

-93,260

-208,579

-57,422

-141,949

3.06.01

Financial revenues

25,559

66,219

13,644

44,290

3.06.02

Financial expenses

-118,819

-274,798

-71,066

-186,239

3.07

Income (loss) before taxes

398,066

1,195,350

243,235

975,410

3.08

Income and Social Contribution Taxes

-130,725

-349,702

-78,655

-270,419

3.08.01

Current

-159,828

-375,070

-126,412

-334,814

3.08.02

Deferred

29,103

25,368

47,757

64,395

3.09

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

267,341

845,648

164,580

704,991

3.11

Income/Loss for the period

267,341

845,648

164,580

704,991

3.99 Earnings per share - (Reais/Share)

3.99.01 Basic earnings per share

3.99.01.01

Preferred shares

0.18243

0.57707

0.11231

0.48109

3.99.01.02

Common shares

0.16585

0.52461

0.1021

0.43735

3.99.02 Diluted earnings per share

3.99.02.01

Preferred shares

0.18243

0.57707

0.11231

0.48109

3.99.02.02

Common shares

0.16585

0.52461

0.1021

0.43735

5



Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
