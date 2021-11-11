Financial Statements: ITR/DFP 4Q21

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(Convenience translation into English from the original previously issued in Portuguese)

Quartely Information

For the quarter ended at September 30, 2021

Content

Balance sheet

Statements of income

Statements of comprehensive income

Statements of cash flows - indirect method

Statements of changes in equity

Statements of added value - additional information

Management report

Notes to the Quarterly Information

Auditor's review report on the quarterly information

Statements

