Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/11
3.93 BRL   +1.29%
04:47pNotice to the Market - 3Q21 Results Presentation
PU
04:37pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 4q21
PU
04:37pRelease 3Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Release 3Q21

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Release

3Q21

11/11/2021

ri.sanepar.com.br

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

only legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Curitiba, November 11th, 2021.

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR (SAPR3 - ON; SAPR4 - PN; SAPR11 - UNITS) presents the financial and operating results regarding the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The economic information was prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, including Brazilian corporate law, pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis - CPC), also based on the accounting standards and procedures established by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários- CVM).

HIGHLIGHTS 3Q21

EBITDA Margin

Net Profit

3Q20: +33.6%

3Q21: +44.8%

3Q20: BRL 164.6

3Q21: BRL 267.4

9M20: +38.9%

9M21: +44.4%

9M20: BRL 705.0

9M21: BRL 845.6

Number of Economic Units

Net Debt / EBITDA

Water

+ 2.2%

1.3x

Sewage

+ 3.5%

Net Revenue

Investments

3Q21: +13.3%

3Q20: BRL 258.8 3Q21: BRL 366.0

+41.4%

9M21: +7.3%

9M20: BRL 705.4 9M21: BRL 918.3

+30.1%

3Q21

3Q20

Var.

3Q19

Var.

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

(3)

(2/3)

Net Revenue

1,321.3

1,166.6

13.3--%-

1,185.3

-1.6--%-

Operating Income

491.3

300.6

63.4--%-

400.4

-24.9--%-

EBITDA

592.1

392.2

51.0--%-

485.7

-19.3--%-

Net Profit

267.3

164.6

62.4--%-

243.6

-32.4--%-

ROE

15.7

17.0

-1.3 p.p.

17.3

-0.3 p.p.

ROIC

12.7

12.9

-0.2 p.p.

12.9

0.0 p.p.

Net Debt

2,988.2

2,701.0

10.6--%-

2,853.5

-5.3--%-

Gross Margin

56.6

52.9

3.7 p.p.

55.6

-2.7 p.p.

Operating Margin

28.0

19.4

8.6 p.p.

28.0

-8.6 p.p.

Net Margin

20.2

14.1

6.1 p.p.

20.6

-6.5 p.p.

EBITDA Margin

44.8

33.6

11.2 p.p.

41.0

-7.4 p.p.

Equity Debt

47.1

49.3

-2.2 p.p.

47.9

1.4 p.p.

Net Debt / EBITDA

1.3

1.3

0.0 p.p.

1.6

-0.3 p.p.

Earnings Release 3Q21|Page 1

1. OPERATING DATA

1.1 MARKET

Contracts in % of Total Revenue of the Company, as of September 30, 2021:

Contracts (% of Total Revenue)*

Coverage ratio

Total active economic

units (in thousands)

Total

Remaining

Type of

Type of

Municipalities

revenue

period of

Water

Sewage

Water

Sewage

contract

concession

%

concession

Curitiba

21.5%

26.8 yr.

Program

Water & Sewage

100%

96.9%

830.1

808.6

Londrina

7.4%

24.8 yr.

Program

Water & Sewage

100%

96.1%

257.3

244.3

Maringá

5.4%

18.9 yr.

Concession

Water & Sewage

100%

100.0%

169.6

188.9

Ponta Grossa

3.7%

4.5 yr.

Concession

Water & Sewage

100%

91.6%

153.1

138.4

Cascavel

3.6%

3.2 yr.

Concession

Water & Sewage

100%

100.0%

131.3

138.1

Foz do Iguaçu

3.4%

22.4 yr.

Program

Water & Sewage

100%

79.8%

118.5

95.5

São José dos Pinhais

2.8%

22.3 yr.

Program

Water & Sewage

100%

77.2%

119.1

93.3

Colombo

1.8%

26.6 yr. Program

Water & Sewage

100%

66.7%

86.9

59.3

Guarapuava

1.7%

21.1 yr. Program

Water & Sewage

100%

85.1%

68.4

56.9

Toledo

1.5%

3.9 yr. Concession

Water & Sewage

100%

82.6%

61.3

49.1

Other municipalities

47.2%

2,154.3

1,315.8

Totais

100.0%

77.4%

4,149.9

3,188.2

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Contracts Expiration Breakdown:

Intangible Assets

Concession / Program Contracts¹

Number of Contracts¹

Contract Assets

% of the total revenue¹

Financial Assets

(in BRL million) ¹ ²

Expired Contracts

12

372.4

4.1

Contracts expiring in 2021

2

9.3

0.1

Contracts expiring between 2022 and 2030

51

1,407.0

12.1

Contracts expiring after 2030

281

8,690.4

83.7

Total

346

10,479.1

100.0

  • Information not reviewed by independent auditors. ² Book value.

Water & Sewage Services Indexes

Service Index of Urban

Service Index of

Sewage Collection

Treated Water

Network

100% 77.4%

Earnings Release 3Q21|Page 2

Water Connections

Number of Water Connections*

SEP/21

%

SEP/20

%

Var. %

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

Res idential

3,027,780

90.9

2,953,141

90.9

2.5

Commercial

238,275

7.2

231,227

7.1

3.0

Industrial

13,510

0.4

13,154

0.4

2.7

Public Utility

23,951

0.7

23,717

0.7

1.0

Public Administration

26,882

0.8

26,633

0.9

0.9

Total

3,330,398

100.0

3,247,872

100.0

2.5

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Water Connections

+ 82,526

+ 2.5%

3Q20

3Q21

water connections

3Q20 x 3Q21

3,247,872

3,330,398

Sewage Connections

Number of Sewage Connections*

SEP/21

%

SEP/20

%

Var.%

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

Residential

2,136,650

90.5

2,061,429

90.5

3.6

Commercial

188,352

8.0

181,787

8.0

3.6

Industrial

6,065

0.3

5,519

0.2

9.9

Public Utility

15,622

0.7

15,272

0.7

2.3

Public Administration

14,765

0.5

14,451

0.6

2.2

Total

2,361,454

100.0

2,278,458

100.0

3.6

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Sewage Connections

+ 82,996

+ 3.6%

3Q20

3Q21

sewage connections

3Q20 x 3Q21

2,278,458

2,361,454

1.2 PRODUCTIVITY

Measured Water Volume Evolution

Measured Water Volume - million m³ *

3Q21

3Q20

Var. %

9M21

9M20

Var. %

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

(3)

(4)

(3/4)

Residential

104.0

106.0

-1.9

320.0

326.2

-1.9

Commercial

9.2

8.3

10.8

26.9

26.9

0.0

Industrial

3.6

2.5

44.0

10.3

8.0

28.8

Public Utility

1.2

1.1

9.1

3.3

3.4

-2.9

Public Administration

3.7

3.3

12.1

10.5

11.5

-8.7

Total

121.7

121.2

0.4

371.0

376.0

-1.3

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Earnings Release 3Q21|Page 3

Invoiced Water Volume Evolution

Invoiced Water Volume - million m³ *

3Q21

3Q20

Var. %

9M21

9M20

Var. %

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

(3)

(4)

(3/4)

Res idential

109.4

110.9

-1.4

334.5

339.4

-1.4

Commercial

10.1

9.3

8.6

29.6

29.6

0.0

Industrial

3.6

3.2

12.5

10.6

9.6

10.4

Public Utility

1.0

0.8

25.0

2.8

2.8

0.0

Public Administration

3.8

3.4

11.8

10.8

11.8

-8.5

Total

127.9

127.6

0.2

388.3

393.2

-1.2

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Invoiced Sewage Volume Evolution

Invoiced Sewage Volume - million m³ *

3Q21

3Q20

Var. %

9M21

9M20

Var. %

(1)

(2)

(1/2)

(3)

(4)

(3/4)

Res idential

84.0

84.0

0.0

255.2

256.8

-0.6

Commercial

9.2

8.1

13.6

26.7

26.4

1.1

Industrial

0.8

0.8

0.0

2.4

2.2

9.1

Public Utility

0.8

0.7

14.3

2.4

2.4

0.0

Public Administration

2.9

2.6

11.5

8.3

9.0

-7.8

Total

97.7

96.2

1.6

295.0

296.8

-0.6

* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.

Losses per Connection Index Evolution*

Earnings Release 3Q21|Page 4

  • Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
  • Accumulated from January to September 2021.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
04:47pNotice to the Market - 3Q21 Results Presentation
PU
04:37pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 4q21
PU
04:37pRelease 3Q21
PU
10/26Notice to the Market - AGEPAR - Definition by opening of a Public Consultation regardin..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Proposal of Draft Terms of Contract..
PU
10/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Executive Officers event par..
PU
10/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a..
PU
09/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - : SAPR11) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Continuation of the measures taken ..
PU
08/12Companhia De Saneamento Do Paran? - Sanepar Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 033 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2021 1 108 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 3 307 M 612 M 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 843 M 1 080 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 328
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,93 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-22.94%1 066
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.12.07%31 224
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-26.22%8 696
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.21.68%4 688
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-7.69%3 709
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.19.17%2 662