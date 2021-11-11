Release 3Q21

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the

Curitiba, November 11th, 2021.

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR (SAPR3 - ON; SAPR4 - PN; SAPR11 - UNITS) presents the financial and operating results regarding the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The economic information was prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, including Brazilian corporate law, pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis - CPC), also based on the accounting standards and procedures established by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários- CVM).