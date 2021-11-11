Release 3Q21

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the
Curitiba, November 11th, 2021.
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR (SAPR3 - ON; SAPR4 - PN; SAPR11 - UNITS) presents the financial and operating results regarding the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The economic information was prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, including Brazilian corporate law, pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis - CPC), also based on the accounting standards and procedures established by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários- CVM).
HIGHLIGHTS 3Q21
EBITDA Margin
Net Profit
3Q20: +33.6%
→
3Q21: +44.8%
3Q20: BRL 164.6
→
3Q21: BRL 267.4
9M20: +38.9%
→
9M21: +44.4%
9M20: BRL 705.0
→
9M21: BRL 845.6
Number of Economic Units
Net Debt / EBITDA
Water
+ 2.2%
1.3x
Sewage
+ 3.5%
Net Revenue
Investments
3Q21: +13.3%
3Q20: BRL 258.8 → 3Q21: BRL 366.0
+41.4%
9M21: +7.3%
9M20: BRL 705.4 → 9M21: BRL 918.3
+30.1%
3Q21
3Q20
Var.
3Q19
Var.
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
(3)
(2/3)
Net Revenue
1,321.3
1,166.6
13.3--%-
1,185.3
-1.6--%-
Operating Income
491.3
300.6
63.4--%-
400.4
-24.9--%-
EBITDA
592.1
392.2
51.0--%-
485.7
-19.3--%-
Net Profit
267.3
164.6
62.4--%-
243.6
-32.4--%-
ROE
15.7
17.0
-1.3 p.p.
17.3
-0.3 p.p.
ROIC
12.7
12.9
-0.2 p.p.
12.9
0.0 p.p.
Net Debt
2,988.2
2,701.0
10.6--%-
2,853.5
-5.3--%-
Gross Margin
56.6
52.9
3.7 p.p.
55.6
-2.7 p.p.
Operating Margin
28.0
19.4
8.6 p.p.
28.0
-8.6 p.p.
Net Margin
20.2
14.1
6.1 p.p.
20.6
-6.5 p.p.
EBITDA Margin
44.8
33.6
11.2 p.p.
41.0
-7.4 p.p.
Equity Debt
47.1
49.3
-2.2 p.p.
47.9
1.4 p.p.
Net Debt / EBITDA
1.3
1.3
0.0 p.p.
1.6
-0.3 p.p.
1. OPERATING DATA
1.1 MARKET
Contracts in % of Total Revenue of the Company, as of September 30, 2021:
Contracts (% of Total Revenue)*
Coverage ratio
Total active economic
units (in thousands)
Total
Remaining
Type of
Type of
Municipalities
revenue
period of
Water
Sewage
Water
Sewage
contract
concession
%
concession
Curitiba
21.5%
26.8 yr.
Program
Water & Sewage
100%
96.9%
830.1
808.6
Londrina
7.4%
24.8 yr.
Program
Water & Sewage
100%
96.1%
257.3
244.3
Maringá
5.4%
18.9 yr.
Concession
Water & Sewage
100%
100.0%
169.6
188.9
Ponta Grossa
3.7%
4.5 yr.
Concession
Water & Sewage
100%
91.6%
153.1
138.4
Cascavel
3.6%
3.2 yr.
Concession
Water & Sewage
100%
100.0%
131.3
138.1
Foz do Iguaçu
3.4%
22.4 yr.
Program
Water & Sewage
100%
79.8%
118.5
95.5
São José dos Pinhais
2.8%
22.3 yr.
Program
Water & Sewage
100%
77.2%
119.1
93.3
Colombo
1.8%
26.6 yr. Program
Water & Sewage
100%
66.7%
86.9
59.3
Guarapuava
1.7%
21.1 yr. Program
Water & Sewage
100%
85.1%
68.4
56.9
Toledo
1.5%
3.9 yr. Concession
Water & Sewage
100%
82.6%
61.3
49.1
Other municipalities
47.2%
2,154.3
1,315.8
Totais
100.0%
77.4%
4,149.9
3,188.2
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
Contracts Expiration Breakdown:
Intangible Assets
Concession / Program Contracts¹
Number of Contracts¹
Contract Assets
% of the total revenue¹
Financial Assets
(in BRL million) ¹ ²
Expired Contracts
12
372.4
4.1
Contracts expiring in 2021
2
9.3
0.1
Contracts expiring between 2022 and 2030
51
1,407.0
12.1
Contracts expiring after 2030
281
8,690.4
83.7
Total
346
10,479.1
100.0
Information not reviewed by independent auditors. ² Book value.
Water & Sewage Services Indexes
Service Index of Urban
Service Index of
Sewage Collection
Treated Water
Network
100% 77.4%
Water Connections
Number of Water Connections*
SEP/21
%
SEP/20
%
Var. %
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
Res idential
3,027,780
90.9
2,953,141
90.9
2.5
Commercial
238,275
7.2
231,227
7.1
3.0
Industrial
13,510
0.4
13,154
0.4
2.7
Public Utility
23,951
0.7
23,717
0.7
1.0
Public Administration
26,882
0.8
26,633
0.9
0.9
Total
3,330,398
100.0
3,247,872
100.0
2.5
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
Water Connections
+ 82,526
+ 2.5%
3Q20
3Q21
water connections
3Q20 x 3Q21
3,247,872
3,330,398
Sewage Connections
Number of Sewage Connections*
SEP/21
%
SEP/20
%
Var.%
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
Residential
2,136,650
90.5
2,061,429
90.5
3.6
Commercial
188,352
8.0
181,787
8.0
3.6
Industrial
6,065
0.3
5,519
0.2
9.9
Public Utility
15,622
0.7
15,272
0.7
2.3
Public Administration
14,765
0.5
14,451
0.6
2.2
Total
2,361,454
100.0
2,278,458
100.0
3.6
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
Sewage Connections
+ 82,996
+ 3.6%
3Q20
3Q21
sewage connections
3Q20 x 3Q21
2,278,458
2,361,454
1.2 PRODUCTIVITY
Measured Water Volume Evolution
Measured Water Volume - million m³ *
3Q21
3Q20
Var. %
9M21
9M20
Var. %
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
(3)
(4)
(3/4)
Residential
104.0
106.0
-1.9
320.0
326.2
-1.9
Commercial
9.2
8.3
10.8
26.9
26.9
0.0
Industrial
3.6
2.5
44.0
10.3
8.0
28.8
Public Utility
1.2
1.1
9.1
3.3
3.4
-2.9
Public Administration
3.7
3.3
12.1
10.5
11.5
-8.7
Total
121.7
121.2
0.4
371.0
376.0
-1.3
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
Invoiced Water Volume Evolution
Invoiced Water Volume - million m³ *
3Q21
3Q20
Var. %
9M21
9M20
Var. %
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
(3)
(4)
(3/4)
Res idential
109.4
110.9
-1.4
334.5
339.4
-1.4
Commercial
10.1
9.3
8.6
29.6
29.6
0.0
Industrial
3.6
3.2
12.5
10.6
9.6
10.4
Public Utility
1.0
0.8
25.0
2.8
2.8
0.0
Public Administration
3.8
3.4
11.8
10.8
11.8
-8.5
Total
127.9
127.6
0.2
388.3
393.2
-1.2
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
Invoiced Sewage Volume Evolution
Invoiced Sewage Volume - million m³ *
3Q21
3Q20
Var. %
9M21
9M20
Var. %
(1)
(2)
(1/2)
(3)
(4)
(3/4)
Res idential
84.0
84.0
0.0
255.2
256.8
-0.6
Commercial
9.2
8.1
13.6
26.7
26.4
1.1
Industrial
0.8
0.8
0.0
2.4
2.2
9.1
Public Utility
0.8
0.7
14.3
2.4
2.4
0.0
Public Administration
2.9
2.6
11.5
8.3
9.0
-7.8
Total
97.7
96.2
1.6
295.0
296.8
-0.6
* Information not reviewed by independent auditors.
