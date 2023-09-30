COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

Publicly Held Company

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ) 17.281.106/0001-03

NIRE 31.300.036.375

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM)

The shareholders of COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG are hereby invited to meet in EGM, to be held at 09:30 am on November 1st, 2023, at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Santo Antônio, in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, to deliberate on the following Agenda:

Contracting a credit operation with the French Development Agency - AFD; change in the value of the global remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the Fiscal Council and the Executive Board of the Company.

According to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, the Company informes that participating in this EGM may be in person, or in a partially digital way (remote).

Shareholders who choose remote participation must request the Investor Relations Unit, by e-mail ir@copasa.com.br, up to 48 (forty-eight) hours before the EGM, the link and access data to the digital platform. The request must be accompanied by the relevant documentation.

In order to facilitate the Shareholders access to the Meeting, it is requested that the following documents be delivered to the Company's headquarters, to the attention of the Investor Relations Unit, until October 30th, 2023:

statement or proof of ownership of shares issued by Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) or Bradesco SA, the institution providing services for the Company's book-entry shares; (ii) for those who are represented by proxy, a power of attorney with observance of the applicable legal provisions (Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/1976).

As of the present date, the documents related to the matter to be discussed at the EGM, now called, are available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the electronic address ir.copasa.com.br and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), in accordance with Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

Belo Horizonte, October 9th, 2023.

Hamilton Amadeo

Chair of the Board of Directors