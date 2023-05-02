Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 1Q23 Release
Belo Horizonte, May 2nd, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br).
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net revenue of water, sewage, and solid waste totaledR$1.57 billion in 1Q23, compared to the R$1.27 billion recorded in 1Q22.
Costs and administrative expenses totaledR$702.4 million in 1Q23, compared to the R$654.5 million recorded in 1Q22.
EBITDA totaledR$677.5 million in 1Q23, up by 52.2% over 1Q22 (R$445.3 million). The margin was 42.1% (in 1Q22, the margin was 33.8%).
Net income wasR$337.7 million in 1Q23, up by 101.6% over 1Q22, that was R$167.5 million.
Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 1Q23 totaledR$131.6 million.
Net debt reachedR$3.10 billion in March 2023 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.4x.
Investments made by the Parent Company from January to March 2023, including capitalizations, totaledR$267.6 million, up by 13.6% over 1Q22.
In March 2023, the number of consumer units for water reached5.60 million (5.54 million in March 2022) and consumer units for sewage reached 3.99 million (3.91 million in March 2022) (consolidated data).
In 1Q23, water volume measured reached162.1 million m³, while sewage volume came to 111.1 million m³ (up by 5,7% and 5.2%, respectively, over 1Q22).
The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached3.15% in March 2023 (3.56% in March 2022).
The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was249.4 liters per connection per day in March 2023 (256.7 in March 2022), down by 2.8%.
The rate of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" remained at1.33 in March 2023.
The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is99%.
1. Operating Performance
1.1. Operational data
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 1Q23, 1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:
1Q23
1Q22
COPASA data (Parent Company)
1Q23
1Q22
vs.
1Q21
vs.
1Q22
1Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
4,534
4,491
0.9%
4,437
1.2%
Units (1,000 units)
5,487
5,431
1.0%
5,366
1.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
11,622
11,606
0.1%
11,586
0.2%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
263,766
256,390
2.9%
256,674
-0.1%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
159,501
150,973
5.6%
155,673
-3.0%
Network Extension (km)
62,299
61,650
1.1%
59,010
4.5%
Water Metering Index (%)
99.9
99.9
-
99.8
0.1 p.p.
Loss Index¹ (%)
39.0
40.6
-1.6 p.p.
40.1
0.5 p.p.
Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)
249.4
256.7
-2.8%
256.2
0.2%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
3,088
3,025
2.1%
2,961
2.2%
Units (1,000 units)
3,933
3,854
2.1%
3,734
3.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
8,463
8,362
1.2%
8,250
1.4%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
109,913
104,495
5.2%
106,072
-1.5%
Treated Volume (1,000 m³)
85,368
80,143
6.5%
87,264
-8.2%
Network Extension (km)
31,509
30,921
1.9%
28,836
7.2%
Water and Sewage
Consumption Days (quarter)
90.4
90.5
-0.1%
91.9
-1.5%
Consumption Days (monthly average)
30.1
30.2
-0.1%
30.6
-1.5%
Delinquency³ (%)
3.15%
3.56%
-0.4 p.p.
4.08%
-0.5 p.p.
Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period.
Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months
The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution, in liters per connection per day, fell by 2.8%, compared to 1Q22. This result is due to a set of measures adopted in the last 12 months, with a highlight on the implementation of the Performance Contract for the recovery of the micro metered volume in socially vulnerable areas and the replacement of about 20% of the water meters.
The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, which was 3.56% in March 2022, reached 3.15% in March 2023, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.
3
The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 1Q23, 1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:
1Q23
1Q22
COPANOR Data
1Q23
1Q22
vs.
1Q21
vs.
1Q22
1Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
112
110
2.2%
108
1.3%
Units (1,000 units)
115
113
2.1%
112
1.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
226
223
1.5%
221
0.8%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
4,062
4,246
-4.3%
3,647
16.4%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
2,559
2,326
10.0%
2,529
-8.0%
Network Extension (km)
2,774
2,708
2.4%
2,653
2.1%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
54
52
2.7%
50
3.3%
Units (1,000 units)
55
54
2.6%
52
3.1%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
107
105
2.0%
103
2.5%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
1,200
1,109
8.2%
1,121
-1.1%
Network Extension (km)
1,579
1,578
0.1%
1,502
5.0%
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 1Q23,
1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:
1Q23
1Q22
Consolidated Data (COPASA MG +COPANOR)
1Q23
1Q22
vs.
1Q21
vs.
1Q22
1Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
4,646
4,601
1.0%
4,545
1.2%
Units (1,000 units)
5,602
5,544
1.0%
5,478
1.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
11,847
11,828
0.2%
11,807
0.2%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
267,827
260,636
2.8%
260,321
0.1%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
162,060
153,299
5.7%
158,202
-3.1%
Network Extension (km)
65,072
64,357
1.1%
61,663
4.4%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
3,142
3,077
2.1%
3,012
2.2%
Units (1,000 units)
3,989
3,908
2.1%
3,786
3.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
8,570
8,468
1.2%
8,353
1.4%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
111,113
105,604
5.2%
107,193
-1.5%
Network Extension (km)
33,089
32,499
1.8%
30,338
7.1%
1.2. Customer Base
The quarterly information about the customer base, measured volume and billing by consumer category (Residential, Social Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public) are highlighted in the following table:
Consolidated Data
(COPASA MG + COPANOR)
Water and Sewage (Quarterly Average)
Residential
Residential Social
Commercial
Industrial
Public
Total
Units per Category
(%)
1Q23 1Q22 1Q21
79.7% 78.0% 76.8%
9.8% 11.5% 12.6%
8.7% 8.6% 8.6%
0.6% 0.6% 0.7%
1.2% 1.3% 1.3%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Measures Volume per Category
Billings per Category
(%)
(%)
1Q23
1Q22
1Q21
1Q23
1Q22
1Q21
75.7%
74.1%
74.2%
69.8%
69.1%
71.3%
10.0%
11.9%
12.9%
4.9%
5.9%
6.0%
8.2%
7.9%
7.4%
14.1%
13.7%
12.8%
2.0%
2.1%
2.0%
3.8%
4.0%
3.8%
4.1%
4.0%
3.5%
7.4%
7.3%
6.1%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
4
1.3. Staff Management
1.3.1. Employees and Employees per Connection
The number of employees in the Parent Company increased by 0.9% from March 2022, to 10,183 employees in March 2023.
1Q23
1Q22
Employees and Employees per Connection
1Q23
1Q22
vs.
1Q21
vs.
1Q22
1Q21
COPASA
Employees
10,183
10,095
0.9%
11,320
-10.8%
Employees/Connection¹
1.33
1.33
-0.5%
1.53
-12.8%
COPANOR
Employees
476
455
4.6%
470
-3.2%
Employees/Connection¹
2.82
2.77
1.9%
2.96
-6.4%
COPASA + COPANOR
Employees
10,659
10,550
1.0%
11,790
-10.5%
Employees/Connection¹
1.36
1.36
0.0%
1.56
-12.8%
(1) Number of employees / 1,000 connections of water and sewage.
1.3.2. Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).
On March 28th, 2023, the Board of Directors of COPASA MG approved the Regulation of COPASA MG's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).
This program aims to reduce personnel expenses, adjust its cost curve and improve its operational efficiency, respecting legal aspects that create value for the Company in the medium and long term.
Key information about said Program is as follows:
Term of the Program: from May 2023 to June 2024.
Estimated applications start period:May 2023.
Start of disconnections (forecast):July 2023.
Target audience: administrative and operational employees with at least 15 and 20 years of work at COPASA MG, respectively; water meter readers with any time of work at COPASA MG; and employees retired by the INSS by the time of contribution, age or special retirement (whose retirement has been granted before Constitutional Amendment 103/2019 came into force), with any time of work at COPASA MG.
