Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
17.08 BRL   +0.23%
05:12pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : 1Q23 Release
PU
04/28Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Bylaws - 12/11/2020
PU
04/10Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Gerais : Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - March 2023*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 1Q23 Release

05/02/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings

Release

1Q23

Rio Manso Reservoir

Belo Horizonte, May 2nd, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br).

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenue of water, sewage, and solid waste totaled R$1.57 billion in 1Q23, compared to the R$1.27 billion recorded in 1Q22.
  • Costs and administrative expenses totaled R$702.4 million in 1Q23, compared to the R$654.5 million recorded in 1Q22.
  • EBITDA totaled R$677.5 million in 1Q23, up by 52.2% over 1Q22 (R$445.3 million). The margin was 42.1% (in 1Q22, the margin was 33.8%).
  • Net income was R$337.7 million in 1Q23, up by 101.6% over 1Q22, that was R$167.5 million.
  • Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 1Q23 totaled R$131.6 million.
  • Net debt reached R$3.10 billion in March 2023 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.4x.
  • Investments made by the Parent Company from January to March 2023, including capitalizations, totaled R$267.6 million, up by 13.6% over 1Q22.
  • In March 2023, the number of consumer units for water reached 5.60 million (5.54 million in March 2022) and consumer units for sewage reached 3.99 million (3.91 million in March 2022) (consolidated data).
  • In 1Q23, water volume measured reached 162.1 million m³, while sewage volume came to 111.1 million m³ (up by 5,7% and 5.2%, respectively, over 1Q22).
  • The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached 3.15% in March 2023 (3.56% in March 2022).
  • The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was 249.4 liters per connection per day in March 2023 (256.7 in March 2022), down by 2.8%.
  • The rate of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" remained at 1.33 in March 2023.
  • The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is 99%.

Conference Call

Investor Relations

May 3rd, 2023 (Wednesday)

Telephone +55 (31) 3250-2015

11 a.m. (Brasilia) 10 a.m. (New York) 3 p.m. (London)

ir@copasa.com.br

Webcast: Click here

ir.copasa.com.br

Index

1.

Operating Performance

3

1.1.

Operational data

3

1.2.

Customer Base

4

1.3.

Staff Management

5

2.

Financial Performance

6

2.1.

Revenues

6

2.2.

Costs and Expenses

7

2.3. Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)

10

2.4. Equity Pick-up (Subsidiary COPANOR)

11

2.5.

Financial Result

11

2.6.

Taxes on Income

12

2.7.

Net Income

12

2.8.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

12

3.

Shareholder Compensation

13

3.1.

Shareholder Compensation - 2023

13

3.2.

Dividend Policy Revision

13

4.

Indebtedness and Rating

14

4.1.

Gross Debt and Net Debt

2

14

4.2.

Indexes and Average Coupon

2

15

4.3.

Corporate Ratings

15

5.

Investment Program and Fundraising

16

5.1.

2022 Investment Program - 2023

16

5.2. Investment Program - 2024 to 2027

17

5.3.

Fundraising

17

6.

Sanitation Framework

18

6.1. Decrees Issued by the Federal Executive Branch

18

7.

Service Concessions

19

8.

Water Situation

20

8.1. Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area (BHMA)

20

8.2. Other municipalities in the Minas Gerais State

21

9.

Annexes

22

9.1.

Quarterly Income Statement

22

9.2. Balance Sheet - Assets

23

9.3.

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

24

9.4.

Quarterly Cash Flow

25

9.5.

Debt

26

Earnings Release 1Q23

1. Operating Performance

1.1. Operational data

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 1Q23, 1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:

1Q23

1Q22

COPASA data (Parent Company)

1Q23

1Q22

vs.

1Q21

vs.

1Q22

1Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,534

4,491

0.9%

4,437

1.2%

Units (1,000 units)

5,487

5,431

1.0%

5,366

1.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,622

11,606

0.1%

11,586

0.2%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

263,766

256,390

2.9%

256,674

-0.1%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

159,501

150,973

5.6%

155,673

-3.0%

Network Extension (km)

62,299

61,650

1.1%

59,010

4.5%

Water Metering Index (%)

99.9

99.9

-

99.8

0.1 p.p.

Loss Index¹ (%)

39.0

40.6

-1.6 p.p.

40.1

0.5 p.p.

Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)

249.4

256.7

-2.8%

256.2

0.2%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,088

3,025

2.1%

2,961

2.2%

Units (1,000 units)

3,933

3,854

2.1%

3,734

3.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,463

8,362

1.2%

8,250

1.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

109,913

104,495

5.2%

106,072

-1.5%

Treated Volume (1,000 m³)

85,368

80,143

6.5%

87,264

-8.2%

Network Extension (km)

31,509

30,921

1.9%

28,836

7.2%

Water and Sewage

Consumption Days (quarter)

90.4

90.5

-0.1%

91.9

-1.5%

Consumption Days (monthly average)

30.1

30.2

-0.1%

30.6

-1.5%

Delinquency³ (%)

3.15%

3.56%

-0.4 p.p.

4.08%

-0.5 p.p.

  1. Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
  2. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period.
  3. Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months

The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution, in liters per connection per day, fell by 2.8%, compared to 1Q22. This result is due to a set of measures adopted in the last 12 months, with a highlight on the implementation of the Performance Contract for the recovery of the micro metered volume in socially vulnerable areas and the replacement of about 20% of the water meters.

The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, which was 3.56% in March 2022, reached 3.15% in March 2023, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.

3

Earnings Release 1Q23

The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 1Q23, 1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:

1Q23

1Q22

COPANOR Data

1Q23

1Q22

vs.

1Q21

vs.

1Q22

1Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

112

110

2.2%

108

1.3%

Units (1,000 units)

115

113

2.1%

112

1.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

226

223

1.5%

221

0.8%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

4,062

4,246

-4.3%

3,647

16.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

2,559

2,326

10.0%

2,529

-8.0%

Network Extension (km)

2,774

2,708

2.4%

2,653

2.1%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

54

52

2.7%

50

3.3%

Units (1,000 units)

55

54

2.6%

52

3.1%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

107

105

2.0%

103

2.5%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

1,200

1,109

8.2%

1,121

-1.1%

Network Extension (km)

1,579

1,578

0.1%

1,502

5.0%

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 1Q23,

1Q22 and 1Q20 is as follows:

1Q23

1Q22

Consolidated Data (COPASA MG +COPANOR)

1Q23

1Q22

vs.

1Q21

vs.

1Q22

1Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,646

4,601

1.0%

4,545

1.2%

Units (1,000 units)

5,602

5,544

1.0%

5,478

1.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,847

11,828

0.2%

11,807

0.2%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

267,827

260,636

2.8%

260,321

0.1%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

162,060

153,299

5.7%

158,202

-3.1%

Network Extension (km)

65,072

64,357

1.1%

61,663

4.4%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,142

3,077

2.1%

3,012

2.2%

Units (1,000 units)

3,989

3,908

2.1%

3,786

3.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,570

8,468

1.2%

8,353

1.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

111,113

105,604

5.2%

107,193

-1.5%

Network Extension (km)

33,089

32,499

1.8%

30,338

7.1%

1.2. Customer Base

The quarterly information about the customer base, measured volume and billing by consumer category (Residential, Social Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public) are highlighted in the following table:

Consolidated Data

(COPASA MG + COPANOR)

Water and Sewage (Quarterly Average)

Residential

Residential Social

Commercial

Industrial

Public

Total

Units per Category

(%)

1Q23 1Q22 1Q21

79.7% 78.0% 76.8%

9.8% 11.5% 12.6%

8.7% 8.6% 8.6%

0.6% 0.6% 0.7%

1.2% 1.3% 1.3%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Measures Volume per Category

Billings per Category

(%)

(%)

1Q23

1Q22

1Q21

1Q23

1Q22

1Q21

75.7%

74.1%

74.2%

69.8%

69.1%

71.3%

10.0%

11.9%

12.9%

4.9%

5.9%

6.0%

8.2%

7.9%

7.4%

14.1%

13.7%

12.8%

2.0%

2.1%

2.0%

3.8%

4.0%

3.8%

4.1%

4.0%

3.5%

7.4%

7.3%

6.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

4

Earnings Release 1Q23

1.3. Staff Management

1.3.1. Employees and Employees per Connection

The number of employees in the Parent Company increased by 0.9% from March 2022, to 10,183 employees in March 2023.

1Q23

1Q22

Employees and Employees per Connection

1Q23

1Q22

vs.

1Q21

vs.

1Q22

1Q21

COPASA

Employees

10,183

10,095

0.9%

11,320

-10.8%

Employees/Connection¹

1.33

1.33

-0.5%

1.53

-12.8%

COPANOR

Employees

476

455

4.6%

470

-3.2%

Employees/Connection¹

2.82

2.77

1.9%

2.96

-6.4%

COPASA + COPANOR

Employees

10,659

10,550

1.0%

11,790

-10.5%

Employees/Connection¹

1.36

1.36

0.0%

1.56

-12.8%

(1) Number of employees / 1,000 connections of water and sewage.

1.3.2. Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).

On March 28th, 2023, the Board of Directors of COPASA MG approved the Regulation of COPASA MG's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).

This program aims to reduce personnel expenses, adjust its cost curve and improve its operational efficiency, respecting legal aspects that create value for the Company in the medium and long term.

Key information about said Program is as follows:

  • Term of the Program: from May 2023 to June 2024.
  • Estimated applications start period: May 2023.
  • Start of disconnections (forecast): July 2023.
  • Target audience: administrative and operational employees with at least 15 and 20 years of work at COPASA MG, respectively; water meter readers with any time of work at COPASA MG; and employees retired by the INSS by the time of contribution, age or special retirement (whose retirement has been granted before Constitutional Amendment 103/2019 came into force), with any time of work at COPASA MG.
  • Form of termination: dismissal on request.

5

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:11:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
05:12pCompanhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : 1Q23 Release
PU
04/28Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Bylaws - 12/11/2020
PU
04/10Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Aff..
PU
04/06Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Notice to the Market - Disaffiliation AESBE*
PU
03/28Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Remote Vote Ballot for Extraordinary Shareholders' ..
PU
03/28Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Remote Vote Ballot for Ordinary Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
03/23COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-divide..
FA
03/22Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
03/22Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : 4Q22 Earning Release Presentation
PU
03/21Companhia De Saneamento De Minas Ger : Notice to Shareholders - Disclosure of Financial St..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 641 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net income 2023 1 047 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2023 3 485 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 6 461 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 186
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,04 BRL
Average target price 18,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Eduardo T de Castro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Augusto B Berto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
André Macêdo Facó Chairman
Ricardo Augusto S. Campos Chief Technology & Environmental Officer
Guilherme Frasson Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS8.60%1 295
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-2.74%28 533
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.13%6 246
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.50%2 547
SJW GROUP-6.49%2 339
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-2.64%1 306
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer