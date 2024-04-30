Earnings Release 1Q24 Rio Manso Reservoir Belo Horizonte, April 29th, 2024 - COPASA MG (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br). OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenue of water, sewage, and solid waste totaled R$1.69 billion in 1Q24, up by 7.4% over 1Q23 ( R$1.57 billion).

in 1Q24, up by over 1Q23 ( Costs and expenses totaled R$ 1.15 billion in 1Q24 (against R$1.05 billion in 1Q23), up by 9.2% .

in 1Q24 (against in 1Q23), up by . The EBITDA totaled R$700.7 million in 1Q24, up by 3.4% over 1Q23 ( R$677.5 million ). The EBITDA Margin was 41.1% (42.1% in 1Q23).

in 1Q24, up by over 1Q23 ( ). The EBITDA Margin was in 1Q23). Net income was R$351.6 million in 1Q24, up by 4.1% over 1Q23, that was R$337.7 million .

in 1Q24, up by over 1Q23, that was . Payout for 2024 will be 50% of the adjusted Net Income

of the adjusted Net Income Regular Dividends referred do 1Q24 totaled R$172.4 million : R$117.6 million as Interest on Equity (IoE) and R$54.8 million as Dividends.

: as Interest on Equity (IoE) and as Dividends. The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26th, 2024, approved the distribution of R$300.0 million as Extraordinary Dividends.

as Extraordinary Dividends. Net debt reached R$3.91 billion in March 2024 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.5x.

Investments made by the Parent Company, from January to March 2024, including capitalizations, totaled R$372.4 million , increasing by 39.2% from the same period in 2023.

, increasing by from the same period in 2023. In 1Q24, water volume measured reached 164.2 million m³, while sewage volume came to 112.9 million m³ (up by 1.3% and 1.6% , respectively, over 1Q23) (consolidated data).

m³, while sewage volume came to m³ (up by and , respectively, over 1Q23) (consolidated data). The delinquency rate (ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months) reached 3.03% in March 2024, one of the lowest indexes in the last 7 years. In March 2023 it was 3.15% .

in March 2024, one of the lowest indexes in the last 7 years. In March 2023 it was . The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution reached 39.2% in March 2024 ( 39.0% in March 2023).

in March 2024 ( in March 2023). The Parent Company's index of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" fell by 5.8% , from 1.33 in March 2023 to 1.25 in March 2024.

The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is 89,2%.

Earnings Release 1Q24 1. Operating Performance 1.1. Operational data The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) comparing 1Q24 with the other reference periods is as follows: COPASA MG Data (Parent 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. Company) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Water Connections (1,000 units) 4,564 4,534 0.7% 4,566 -0.1% 4,491 0.9% Units (1,000 units) 5,525 5,487 0.7% 5,526 0.0% 5,431 1.0% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 11,514 11,622 -0.9% 11,566 -0.5% 11,606 0.1% Distributed Volume (1,000 m³) 278,502 263,766 5.6% 285,822 -2.6% 256,390 2.9% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 161,549 159,501 1.3% 178,164 -9.3% 150,973 5.6% Network Extension (km) 63,406 62,299 1.8% 63,063 0.5% 61,650 1.1% Water Metering Index (%) 100.0 99.9 0.1 p.p. 99.9 0.1 p.p. 99.9 0 p.p. Loss Index¹ (%) 39.2 39.0 0.2 p.p. 38.6 0.6 p.p. 40.6 -1.6 p.p. Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday) 260.0 249.4 4.2% 252.2 3.1% 256.7 -2.8% Sewage Connections (1,000 units) 3,149 3,088 2.0% 3,140 0.3% 3,025 2.1% Units (1,000 units) 4,016 3,933 2.1% 3,996 0.5% 3,854 2.1% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 8,480 8,463 0.2% 8,496 -0.2% 8,362 1.2% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 111,636 109,913 1.6% 122,507 -8.9% 104,495 5.2% Treated Volume (1,000 m³) 97,475 85,368 14.2% 103,210 -5.6% 80,143 6.5% Network Extension (km) 32,283 31,509 2.5% 32,107 0.5% 30,921 1.9% Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period in the last twelve months. The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR comparing 1Q24 with the other reference periods is as follows: 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 COPANOR Data 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Water Connections (1,000 units) 115 112 2.3% 114 0.3% 110 2.2% Units (1,000 units) 118 115 2.1% 118 0.3% 113 2.1% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 223 226 -1.2% 223 0.1% 223 1.5% Distributed Volume (1,000 m³) 4,098 4,062 0.9% 4,182 -2.0% 4,246 -4.3% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 2,679 2,559 4.7% 2,980 -10.1% 2,326 10.0% Network Extension (km) 2,899 2,774 4.5% 2,882 0.6% 2,708 2.4% Sewage Connections (1,000 units) 54 54 1.6% 54 0.3% 52 2.7% Units (1,000 units) 56 55 1.3% 56 0.3% 54 2.6% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 107 107 -0.5% 106 0.5% 105 2.0% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 1,235 1,200 3.0% 1,350 -8.5% 1,109 8.2% Network Extension (km) 1,577 1,579 -0.1% 1,559 1.2% 1,578 0.1% 3

Earnings Release 1Q24 The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) comparing 1Q24 with the other reference periods is as follows: Consolidated Data (COPASA MG + 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. COPANOR) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Water Connections (1,000 units) 4,679 4,646 0.7% 4,681 0.0% 4,601 1.0% Units (1,000 units) 5,643 5,602 0.7% 5,644 0.0% 5,544 1.0% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 11,737 11,847 -0.9% 11,789 -0.4% 11,828 0.2% Distributed Volume (1,000 m³) 282,600 267,827 5.5% 290,004 -2.6% 260,636 2.8% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 164,227 162,060 1.3% 181,144 -9.3% 153,299 5.7% Network Extension (km) 66,305 65,072 1.9% 65,946 0.5% 64,357 1.1% Sewage Connections (1,000 units) 3,204 3,142 2.0% 3,194 0.3% 3,077 2.1% Units (1,000 units) 4,072 3,989 2.1% 4,052 0.5% 3,908 2.1% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 8,587 8,570 0.2% 8,603 -0.2% 8,468 1.2% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 112,872 111,113 1.6% 123,857 -8.9% 105,604 5.2% Network Extension (km) 33,860 33,089 2.3% 33,666 0.6% 32,499 1.8% 1.1.1.Consumption Period and Measured Volume - Based on 90 days The changes in measured volume deserve a more detailed analysis given that, because of the billing scheduled for 1Q24, the consumption period recorded this quarter (88.2 days) was shorter than the one reported in 1Q23 (90.4 days) and the other reference periods. To allow for a comparative analysis between the periods, when adjusting the measures volume for a 90-day billing period, the volume measured would: Consumption Period and Volume 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. COPASA MG 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Consumption Period Consumption Days (quarter) 88.2 90.4 -2.4% 93.1 -5.3% 90.5 -0.1% Water Volume (1,000 m³) Measured Volume - Real¹ 161,549 159,501 1.3% 178,164 -9.3% 150,973 5.6% Measured Volume - Adjusted² 164,846 158,884 3.8% 172,232 -4.3% 150,222 5.8% Sewage Volume (1,000 m³) Measured Volume - Real¹ 111,636 109,913 1.6% 122,507 -8.9% 104,495 5.2% Measured Volume - Adjusted² 113,914 109,487 4.0% 118,428 -3.8% 103,975 5.3% Represent the volume actually measured, considering the real billing schedule for each period. Represent the adjusted volume, considering a theoretical 90-day schedule for all comparative periods. 1.2. Customer Base The quarterly information about the customer base, measured volume and billing by consumer category (Residential, Social Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public) are highlighted in the following table: Consolidated Data (COPASA MG + COPANOR) Water and Sewage (Quarterly Average) Residential Residential Social Commercial Industrial Public Total Units per Category (%) 1Q24 1Q23 1Q22 79.2% 79.8% 78.0% 10.4% 9.8% 11.5% 9.2% 8.6% 8.6% 0.6% 0.6% 0.6% 0.6% 1.2% 1.3% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Measures Volume per Category Billings per Category (%) (%) 1Q24 1Q23 1Q22 1Q24 1Q23 1Q22 74.8% 75.7% 74.1% 69.1% 69.8% 69.1% 10.8% 10.0% 11.9% 5.3% 4.9% 5.9% 8.9% 8.2% 7.9% 15.4% 14.1% 13.7% 2.0% 2.0% 2.1% 3.8% 3.8% 4.0% 3.5% 4.1% 4.0% 6.4% 7.4% 7.3% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 4

Earnings Release 1Q24 1.3. Delinquency According to the following chart, the delinquency rate, i.e., the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, of 3.15% in March 2023, reached 3.03% in March 2024. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and debt renegotiation campaigns. 1.4. Coverage Ratios In March 2024, the coverage ratio of COPASA MG's water services, within its coverage area, is above 99%, as also verified in previous years, being higher, therefore, than that required by the New Sanitation Sector Framework, showing that the Company has already reached universalization before the deadline set for 2033. As for sewage, in March 2024 the Company reported global coverage ratio for collected and treated sewage of 75.6% (75.0% in December 2023). COPASA MG's robust 2024-2028 Investment Program of R$9.8 billion, as detailed in item 5 of this Release, aims to make the investments necessary to maintain quality, regularity and monitoring of population growth referring to the already universalized water services, and expand investments focused on increasing collection networks and sewage treatment, with the goal of universalizing sewage services, as established by the New Sanitation Sector Framework, that is, 90% of the population supplied with collection network and sewage treatment by 2033. The Company's coverage ratios for water and sewage are much superior that those verified for the national average. According to data disclosed by the National Sanitation Information System (SNIS), in January 2024, the ratio of global service with water network, at a national level, was 84.9%, for the reference year 2022, and the percentage of sewage treatment reached 52.2%, showing the superiority of COPASA's indicators. 5

Earnings Release 1Q24 1.5. Staff Management 1.5.1. Employees and Employees per Connection The number of employees in the Parent Company fell by 5.0% from March 2023, to 9,674 employees in March 2024. This reduction allowed for an improvement in the rate "number of employees per thousand connections", as shown in the chart below: Employees and Employees per Thousand Connection 12000.0 1.25 1.60 11000.0 1.33 1.33 1.40 10000.0 -5.0% 1.20 9000.0 1.00 8000.0 0.80 7000.0 10,095 10,183 9,674 0.60 6000.0 5000.0 0.40 4000.0 0.20 3000.0 0.00 2000.0 Mar/22 Mar/23 Mar/24 Number of Employees Employees per Thousand Connection The reduction in the headcount was due to the Voluntary Separation Program (PDVI) implemented by the Company in May 2023, for which 736 employees applied, with 706 being dismissed util March 2024, and 8 (eight) applications cancelled. It is also worth noting that the estimated indemnification - fully accounted for in 2Q23 - totaled R$115.1 million, R$84.1 million of which written off until March 2024. As for COPANOR, the headcount was 458 in March 2024, and the rate of employees per thousand connections was 2.67. 6

Earnings Release 1Q24 2. Financial Performance 2.1. Revenues The table below shows gross revenue, deductions (PIS/Cofins), and net revenue from water, sewage, and solid waste in the comparative periods: Gross Revenue, Deductions and Net 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. Revenue 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Gross Revenue - Water 1,220,292 1,148,368 6.3% 1,274,996 -4.3% 923,682 24.3% Gross Revenue - Sewage 641,013 585,696 9.4% 662,063 -3.2% 474,161 23.5% Gross Revenue - Solid Waste 1,457 1,037 40.5% 1,404 3.8% 676 53.4% Gross Revenue - Water, Sewage and 1,862,762 1,735,101 7.4% 1,938,463 -3.9% 1,398,519 24.1% Solid Waste PIS/Cofins (172,386) (160,564) 7.4% (179,399) -3.9% (129,666) 23.8% Net Revenue - Water, Sewage and 1,690,376 1,574,537 7.4% 1,759,064 -3.9% 1,268,853 24.1% Solid Waste Net revenue from water, sewage and solid waste totaled R$1.69 billion in 1Q24, as shown below: 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 Net Revenue 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Net Direct Revenue - Water 1,090,351 1,015,179 7.4% 1,142,516 -4.6% 817,279 24.2% Net Direct Revenue - Sewage 578,373 529,680 9.2% 598,138 -3.3% 428,314 23.7% Net Direct Revenue - Water and 1,668,724 1,544,859 8.0% 1,740,654 -4.1% 1,245,593 24.0% Sewage Net Indirect Revenue - Water 17,030 26,934 -36.8% 14,500 17.4% 20,756 29.8% Net Indirect Revenue - Sewage 3,344 1,834 82.3% 2,679 24.8% 1,911 -4.0% Net Indirect Revenue - Water and 20,374 28,768 -29.2% 17,179 18.6% 22,667 26.9% Sewage Net Revenue - Solid Waste 1,278 910 40.4% 1,231 3.8% 593 53.5% Net Revenue - Water, Sewage and 1,690,376 1,574,537 7.4% 1,759,064 -3.9% 1,268,853 24.1% Solid Waste Next, the Company's comments on the main factors that influenced net revenue from water supply and sewage services, year on year in 1Q24: impacts of the tariff increase applied on January 1 st , 2024, with an average tariff effect of 4.21%, as authorized by Arsae-MG;

, 2024, with an average tariff effect of 4.21%, as authorized by Arsae-MG; an increase of 0.7% in water units and 2.1% in sewage units; and

an increase of 1.3% in water volumes and 1.6% in sewage volume. Despite the temperatures observed in 1Q24 being higher than those observed in 1Q23, volume was impacted by a shorter consumption period in 1Q24 (88.2 days) compared to 1Q23 (90.4 days), consequently impacting 1Q24 revenues. As detailed in item 1.1.1 of this Release, taking into consideration the period adjusted for 90 days of billing for both comparative periods, the increase (1Q24 vs. 1Q23) would be 3.8% (water) and 4.0% (sewage). 7

Earnings Release 1Q24 2.2. Costs and Expenses The costs of sales and services rendered, sales expenses, and administrative expenses totaled R$1.15 billion in 1Q24, compared to the R$1.05 billion reported in 1Q23, or an increase of 9.2%, as shown in the table below: 1Q24 1Q24 1Q23 Costs and Expenses 1Q24 1Q23 vs. 4Q23 vs. 1Q22 vs. 1Q23 4Q23 1Q22 Manageable Costs 769,154 702,441 9.5% 809,995 -5.0% 654,472 7.3% Personnel¹ 398,360 386,441 3.1% 436,328 -8.7% 374,401 3.2% Outsourced Services 191,003 165,056 15.7% 181,919 5.0% 129,508 27.4% Rio Manso PPP 22,914 21,697 5.6% 23,715 -3.4% 23,281 -6.8% Materials 14,564 15,724 -7.4% 18,735 -22.3% 16,524 -4.8% Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PDA) 63,365 51,469 23.1% 47,309 33.9% 58,556 -12.1% Tariff Transfers to Municipalities 68,410 52,363 30.6% 79,241 -13.7% 43,594 20.1% Sundry Operational Costs 10,538 9,691 8.7% 22,748 -53.7% 8,608 12.6% Non-Manageable Costs 192,778 167,283 15.2% 192,868 - 174,421 -4.1% Electricity 143,542 127,390 12.7% 159,418 -10.0% 149,236 -14.6% Telecommunication 4,999 4,449 12.4% 5,122 -2.4% 3,008 47.9% Treatment and Laboratory Materials 36,846 40,724 -9.5% 33,047 11.5% 30,088 35.3% Fuels and Lubricants 7,391 8,539 -13.4% 12,059 -38.7% 8,537 - Tax Credits - (13,819) -100.0% (16,778) -100.0% (16,448) -16.0% Capital Costs 188,553 184,191 2.4% 196,581 -4.1% 182,346 1.0% Depreciation and Amortization 188,553 184,191 2.4% 196,581 -4.1% 182,346 1.0% Charge for Usage of Water Resources - 118 -100.0% (19,239) -100.0% - n.m. Total Costs and Expenses 1,150,485 1,054,033 9.2% 1,180,205 -2.5% 1,011,239 4.2% Total Costs and Expenses (without 961,932 869,842 10.6% 983,624 -2.2% 828,893 4.9% Depreciation and Amortization) (1) Includes pension plan obligations. Below, the Company presents the comments on the items that make up the costs and expenses that presented the most significant variations, year on year in 1Q24: 2.2.1. Manageable Costs 2.2.1.1. Personnel The rise seen in this unit was 3.1%, mainly due to the following factors: impacts in salaries, vacation pay, and Christmas bonuses, among other benefits arising from the 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT), whose reference date is November, based on the INPC (4.14%);

salary increase of 2% in February 2024, corresponding to one salary range granted to about 65% of the total workforce, as a result of the aforementioned ACT;

effect of R$5.8 million in expenses related to employee termination, resulting from the structuring of the staff in 1Q24;

an increase of R$3.1 million in capitalizable expenses referring to employees assigned to the Company's expansion areas and who are classified as contract assets; and

a reduction of 5.0% in the number of employees, comparing March 2024 to March 2023, mainly due to terminations under the Voluntary Separation Program (PDVI) implemented in 2023. 2.2.1.2. Outsourced Services 8

Earnings Release 1Q24 This line increased by 15.7%. The items with the most significant variations in the period were: an increase of R$6.0 million in advertising and propaganda services, mainly as a result of the rebranding process conducted in 1Q24;

an increase of R$5.7 million in cleaning, surveillance, messenger, and receptionist services;

an increase of R$4.7 million in expenditure on professional technical services, with emphasis on the hiring of a new company providing call center services, with an increase in the number of operators, allowing greater agility and improved customer service. It was also observed the formalization of new contracts aimed at various commercial and operational improvements;

an increase of R$3.1 million in water truck services;

an increase of R$2.4 million in movable asset rentals.

an increase of R$1.9 million in maintenance, cut, and reconnection services;

an increase of R$1.7 million in generator rental costs.; and

a decrease of R$6.2 million in vehicle rental costs. 2.2.1.3. Rio Manso PPP The 5.6% increase in this account refers to the contractual adjustment that occurred in April 2023, whose adjustment index is the IPCA 2.2.1.4. Materials This item fell by 7.4%, mainly due to lower expenses related to conservation and maintenance materials for operational systems. 2.2.1.5. Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PDA) The 23.1% increase in this item was mainly due to the R$57.9 million increase in accounts receivable over the 2 (two) comparative periods, partially offset by the reduction in delinquency, from 3.15% to 3.03%. Furthermore, there was a higher recovery of written-off accounts in 1Q23, due to the campaigns carried out in that period. 2.2.1.6. Tariff Transfers to Municipalities The 30.6% increase in this item was mainly due to higher tariff transfer values, due to the 7.4% increase in revenue and the increase in the number of municipal sanitation funds qualified to receive the transfer. According to Technical Note GRT 06/2023issued by Arsae-MG, within the scope of the tariff increase applied in January 2024, 13 new municipal sanitation funds were included with the right to the transfers, totaling 307 qualified municipalities (294 in the same period in 2023). It is worth noting that the amounts transferred to the municipal sanitation funds are recognized in the tariff. 2.2.1.7. Sundry Operating Costs The 8.7% YoY increase in sundry operating costs in 1Q24, was mainly due to the provision for material losses, self-consumption of water and travel and accommodation. 9