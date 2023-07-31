The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is

The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached

Belo Horizonte, July 31st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br).

Earnings Release 2Q23

1. Operating Performance

1.1. Operational data

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 2Q23, 2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:

2Q23 2Q22 COPASA data (Parent Company) 2Q23 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 vs. 2Q22 2Q21 Water Connections (1,000 units) 4,544 4,496 1.1% 4,445 1.1% Units (1,000 units) 5,500 5,439 1.1% 5,376 1.2% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 11,626 11,596 0.3% 11,580 0.1% Distributed Volume (1,000 m³) 270,587 265,335 2.0% 263,449 0.7% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 160,805 156,144 3.0% 154,437 1.1% Network Extension (km) 62,623 61,522 1.8% 59,473 3.4% Water Metering Index (%) 99.9 99.9 - 99.9 - Loss Index¹ (%) 38.9 40.6 -1,7 p.p. 40.1 0,5 p.p. Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday) 249.7 257.6 -3.1% 257.9 -0.1% Sewage Connections (1,000 units) 3,102 3,040 2.1% 2,978 2.1% Units (1,000 units) 3,951 3,871 2.1% 3,754 3.1% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 8,486 8,380 1.3% 8,277 1.2% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 111,314 108,311 2.8% 105,586 2.6% Treated Volume (1,000 m³) 85,776 73,925 16.0% 83,626 -11.6% Network Extension (km) 31,696 31,033 2.1% 30,385 2.1% Water and Sewage Consumption Days (quarter) 90.2 89.9 0.3% 91.4 -1.6% Consumption Days (monthly average) 30.1 30.0 0.3% 30.5 -1.6% Delinquency³ (%) 3.11% 3.50% -0,4 p.p. 3.67% -0,2 p.p.

Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period in the last twelve months. Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months

The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution, in liters per connection per day, fell by 3.1%, compared to 2Q22. This result is due to a set of measures adopted by the Company, with a highlight on the implementation of the Performance Contract for the recovery of the micro metered volume in socially vulnerable areas and substantial investments in the replacement of hydrometers.

The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, which was 3.50% in June 2022, reached 3.11% in June 2023, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.

3