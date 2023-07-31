Earnings
Release
2Q23
Rio Manso Reservoir
Belo Horizonte, July 31st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br).
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenue of water, sewage, and solid waste totaledR$1.57 billion in 2Q23, up by 17,6% over 2Q22 (R$1.34 billion).
- Costs and expenses totaled R$1.22 billion in 2Q23 (against R$1.00 billion in 2Q22). Excluding the R$115.1 million provisioned for the VSP, total costs and expenses increased by 10.1%.
- The adjusted EBITDA totaledR$647.8 million in 2Q23, up by 31.6% over 2Q22 (R$492.2 million). The margin was 40.4% (35.6% in 2Q22).
- Net income wasR$249.3 million in 2Q23, up by 38.2% over 2Q22, that was R$180.4 million.
- Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 2Q23 totaledR$128.5 million.
- Net debt reachedR$3.33 billion in June 2023 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.5x.
- Investments made by the Parent Company from January to June 2023, including capitalizations, totaledR$676.5 million, increasing by 21.8% from the same period in 2022.
- In June 2023, the number of consumer units for water reached5.62 million (5.55 million in June 2022) and consumer units for sewage reached 4.01 million (3.93 million in June 2022) (consolidated data).
- In 2Q23, water volume measured reached163.3 million m³, while sewage volume came to 112.5 million m³ (up by 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively, over 2Q22) (consolidated data).
- The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached3.11% in June 2023 (3.50% in June 2022).
- The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was249.7 liters per connection per day in June 2023 (257.6 in June 2022), down by 3.1%.
- The Parent Company's index of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" fell by0.9%, from 1.33 in June 2022 to 1.32 in June 2023.
- The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is91%.
Conference Call
Investor Relations
August 1st, 2023 (Tuesday)
Telephone +55 (31) 3250-2015
11 a.m. (Brasilia) 10 a.m. (New York) 3 p.m. (London)
ir@copasa.com.br
Webcast:Click here
ir.copasa.com.br
Index
2.
Financial Performance
6
2.1.
Revenues
6
2.2.
Costs and Expenses
7
2.3. Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)
9
2.4. Equity Pick-up (Subsidiary COPANOR)
10
2.5.
Financial Result
10
2.6.
Taxes on Income
11
2.7.
Net Income
11
2.8.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
11
3.
Shareholder Compensation
12
3.1.
Shareholder Compensation - 2023
12
3.2.
Dividend Policy Revision
12
4.
Indebtedness and Rating
13
4.1.
Gross Debt and Net Debt
2
13
4.2.
Indexes and Average Coupon
2
14
4.3.
Corporate Ratings
14
5.
Investment Program and Fundraising
15
5.1.
2022 Investment Program - 2023
15
5.2. Investment Program - 2024 to 2027
16
5.3.
Fundraising
16
6.
Sanitation Framework
17
6.1. Decrees Issued by the Federal Executive Branch
17
7.
Service Concessions
18
8.
Water Situation
19
8.1. Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area (BHMA)
19
8.2. Other municipalities in the Minas Gerais State
20
9.
Annexes
21
9.1.
Quarterly Income Statement
21
9.2. Balance Sheet - Assets
22
9.3.
Balance Sheet - Liabilities
23
9.4.
Quarterly Cash Flow
24
9.5.
Debt
25
Earnings Release 2Q23
1. Operating Performance
1.1. Operational data
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 2Q23, 2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:
2Q23
2Q22
COPASA data (Parent Company)
2Q23
2Q22
vs.
2Q21
vs.
2Q22
2Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
4,544
4,496
1.1%
4,445
1.1%
Units (1,000 units)
5,500
5,439
1.1%
5,376
1.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
11,626
11,596
0.3%
11,580
0.1%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
270,587
265,335
2.0%
263,449
0.7%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
160,805
156,144
3.0%
154,437
1.1%
Network Extension (km)
62,623
61,522
1.8%
59,473
3.4%
Water Metering Index (%)
99.9
99.9
-
99.9
-
Loss Index¹ (%)
38.9
40.6
-1,7 p.p.
40.1
0,5 p.p.
Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)
249.7
257.6
-3.1%
257.9
-0.1%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
3,102
3,040
2.1%
2,978
2.1%
Units (1,000 units)
3,951
3,871
2.1%
3,754
3.1%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
8,486
8,380
1.3%
8,277
1.2%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
111,314
108,311
2.8%
105,586
2.6%
Treated Volume (1,000 m³)
85,776
73,925
16.0%
83,626
-11.6%
Network Extension (km)
31,696
31,033
2.1%
30,385
2.1%
Water and Sewage
Consumption Days (quarter)
90.2
89.9
0.3%
91.4
-1.6%
Consumption Days (monthly average)
30.1
30.0
0.3%
30.5
-1.6%
Delinquency³ (%)
3.11%
3.50%
-0,4 p.p.
3.67%
-0,2 p.p.
- Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
- Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period in the last twelve months.
- Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months
The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution, in liters per connection per day, fell by 3.1%, compared to 2Q22. This result is due to a set of measures adopted by the Company, with a highlight on the implementation of the Performance Contract for the recovery of the micro metered volume in socially vulnerable areas and substantial investments in the replacement of hydrometers.
The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, which was 3.50% in June 2022, reached 3.11% in June 2023, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.
3
Earnings Release 2Q23
The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 2Q23, 2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:
2Q23
2Q22
COPANOR Data
2Q23
2Q22
vs.
2Q21
vs.
2Q22
2Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
113
111
1.8%
108
2.2%
Units (1,000 units)
116
114
1.7%
112
2.0%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
226
222
1.6%
219
1.5%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
4,251
4,235
0.4%
3,667
15.5%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
2,525
2,421
4.3%
2,369
2.2%
Network Extension (km)
2,774
2,663
4.1%
2,663
-
Sewage
-
-
-
Connections (1,000 units)
53
53
0.2%
51
3.7%
Units (1,000 units)
55
55
0.1%
53
3.5%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
107
108
-0.2%
104
3.1%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
1,161
1,139
2.0%
1,105
3.1%
Network Extension (km)
1,580
1,513
4.4%
1,513
-
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 2Q23,
2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:
2Q23
2Q22
Consolidated Data (COPASA MG + COPANOR)
2Q23
2Q22
vs.
2Q21
vs.
2Q22
2Q21
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
4,656
4,606
1.1%
4,554
1.2%
Units (1,000 units)
5,615
5,552
1.1%
5,488
1.2%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
11,852
11,819
0.3%
11,799
0.2%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
274,838
269,570
2.0%
267,116
0.9%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
163,330
158,565
3.0%
156,806
1.1%
Network Extension (km)
65,397
64,185
1.9%
62,136
3.3%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
3,156
3,093
2.0%
3,030
2.1%
Units (1,000 units)
4,006
3,926
2.0%
3,808
3.1%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
8,594
8,488
1.2%
8,381
1.3%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
112,475
109,450
2.8%
106,691
2.6%
Network Extension (km)
33,276
32,546
2.2%
31,898
2.0%
1.2. Customer Base
The quarterly information about the customer base, measured volume and billing by consumer category (Residential, Social Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public) are highlighted in the following table:
Consolidated Data
(COPASA MG + COPANOR)
Water and Sewage (Quarterly Average)
Residential
Residential Social
Commercial
Industrial
Public
Total
Units per Category
(%)
2Q23 2Q22 2Q21
78.2% 77.8% 77.0%
11.3% 11.7% 12.6%
9.0% 8.6% 8.5%
0.6% 0.6% 0.6%
0.9% 1.3% 1.3%
100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Measures Volume per Category
Billings per Category
(%)
(%)
2Q23
2Q22
2Q21
2Q23
2Q22
2Q21
73.6%
73.4%
74.4%
67.8%
67.9%
71.5%
11.3%
11.8%
12.9%
5.5%
5.7%
5.9%
8.7%
8.1%
7.1%
14.8%
14.0%
12.5%
2.0%
2.1%
2.0%
3.9%
4.0%
3.9%
4.4%
4.6%
3.6%
8.0%
8.4%
6.2%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
4
Earnings Release 2Q23
1.3. Staff Management
1.3.1. Employees and Employees per Connection
The number of employees in the Parent Company increased by 0.5% from June 2022, to 10,179 employees in June 2023.
2Q23
2Q22
Employees and Employees per Connection
2Q23
2Q22
vs.
2Q21
vs.
2Q22
2Q21
COPASA
Employees
10,179
10,125
0.5%
11,276
-10.2%
Employees/Connection¹
1.32
1.33
-0.9%
1.51
-11.6%
COPANOR
Employees
473
447
5.8%
476
-6.1%
Employees/Connection¹
2.80
2.69
4.1%
2.95
-8.6%
COPASA + COPANOR
Employees
10,652
10,572
0.8%
11,752
-10.0%
Employees/Connection¹
1.35
1.35
0.0%
1.54
-12.1%
(1) Number of employees / 1,000 connections of water and sewage.
1.3.2. Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).
Pursuant to the Notice to the Market disclosed on April 11th, 2023, the Company implemented the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), as detailed below:
- Purpose: to reduce the Company's personnel expenses, adjust its cost curve and improve its operational efficiency, respecting legal aspects that create medium- and long-term value for the Company.
- Adhesion period:May 2023.
- Target audience: administrative and operational employees with at least 15 and 20 years of work at COPASA MG, respectively; employees specialized in reading water meters who have been working at any amount of time at COPASA MG; and employees retired by the INSS by time of contribution, age or special retirement (whose retirement was granted before the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 103/2019), who have been working at any amount of time at COPASA MG.
- Form of termination:dismissal on request.
Pursuant to the Notice to the Market disclosed on June 6th, 2023, the referred Program had 736 adhesions, with a total estimated indemnity amount of R$115.1 million, fully accounted for in 2Q23. The terminations will be scheduled to occur in up to 06 (six) months, as of July 2023.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 20:48:00 UTC.