Belo Horizonte, July 31st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (ir.copasa.com.br).

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenue of water, sewage, and solid waste totaledR$1.57 billion in 2Q23, up by 17,6% over 2Q22 (R$1.34 billion).
  • Costs and expenses totaled R$1.22 billion in 2Q23 (against R$1.00 billion in 2Q22). Excluding the R$115.1 million provisioned for the VSP, total costs and expenses increased by 10.1%.
  • The adjusted EBITDA totaledR$647.8 million in 2Q23, up by 31.6% over 2Q22 (R$492.2 million). The margin was 40.4% (35.6% in 2Q22).
  • Net income wasR$249.3 million in 2Q23, up by 38.2% over 2Q22, that was R$180.4 million.
  • Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 2Q23 totaledR$128.5 million.
  • Net debt reachedR$3.33 billion in June 2023 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.5x.
  • Investments made by the Parent Company from January to June 2023, including capitalizations, totaledR$676.5 million, increasing by 21.8% from the same period in 2022.
  • In June 2023, the number of consumer units for water reached5.62 million (5.55 million in June 2022) and consumer units for sewage reached 4.01 million (3.93 million in June 2022) (consolidated data).
  • In 2Q23, water volume measured reached163.3 million m³, while sewage volume came to 112.5 million m³ (up by 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively, over 2Q22) (consolidated data).
  • The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached3.11% in June 2023 (3.50% in June 2022).
  • The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was249.7 liters per connection per day in June 2023 (257.6 in June 2022), down by 3.1%.
  • The Parent Company's index of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" fell by0.9%, from 1.33 in June 2022 to 1.32 in June 2023.
  • The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is91%.

Index

1.

Operating Performance

3

1.1.

Operational data

3

1.2.

Customer Base

4

1.3.

Staff Management

5

2.

Financial Performance

6

2.1.

Revenues

6

2.2.

Costs and Expenses

7

2.3. Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)

9

2.4. Equity Pick-up (Subsidiary COPANOR)

10

2.5.

Financial Result

10

2.6.

Taxes on Income

11

2.7.

Net Income

11

2.8.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

11

3.

Shareholder Compensation

12

3.1.

Shareholder Compensation - 2023

12

3.2.

Dividend Policy Revision

12

4.

Indebtedness and Rating

13

4.1.

Gross Debt and Net Debt

2

13

4.2.

Indexes and Average Coupon

2

14

4.3.

Corporate Ratings

14

5.

Investment Program and Fundraising

15

5.1.

2022 Investment Program - 2023

15

5.2. Investment Program - 2024 to 2027

16

5.3.

Fundraising

16

6.

Sanitation Framework

17

6.1. Decrees Issued by the Federal Executive Branch

17

7.

Service Concessions

18

8.

Water Situation

19

8.1. Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area (BHMA)

19

8.2. Other municipalities in the Minas Gerais State

20

9.

Annexes

21

9.1.

Quarterly Income Statement

21

9.2. Balance Sheet - Assets

22

9.3.

Balance Sheet - Liabilities

23

9.4.

Quarterly Cash Flow

24

9.5.

Debt

25

1. Operating Performance

1.1. Operational data

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 2Q23, 2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:

2Q23

2Q22

COPASA data (Parent Company)

2Q23

2Q22

vs.

2Q21

vs.

2Q22

2Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,544

4,496

1.1%

4,445

1.1%

Units (1,000 units)

5,500

5,439

1.1%

5,376

1.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,626

11,596

0.3%

11,580

0.1%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

270,587

265,335

2.0%

263,449

0.7%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

160,805

156,144

3.0%

154,437

1.1%

Network Extension (km)

62,623

61,522

1.8%

59,473

3.4%

Water Metering Index (%)

99.9

99.9

-

99.9

-

Loss Index¹ (%)

38.9

40.6

-1,7 p.p.

40.1

0,5 p.p.

Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)

249.7

257.6

-3.1%

257.9

-0.1%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,102

3,040

2.1%

2,978

2.1%

Units (1,000 units)

3,951

3,871

2.1%

3,754

3.1%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,486

8,380

1.3%

8,277

1.2%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

111,314

108,311

2.8%

105,586

2.6%

Treated Volume (1,000 m³)

85,776

73,925

16.0%

83,626

-11.6%

Network Extension (km)

31,696

31,033

2.1%

30,385

2.1%

Water and Sewage

Consumption Days (quarter)

90.2

89.9

0.3%

91.4

-1.6%

Consumption Days (monthly average)

30.1

30.0

0.3%

30.5

-1.6%

Delinquency³ (%)

3.11%

3.50%

-0,4 p.p.

3.67%

-0,2 p.p.

  1. Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
  2. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period in the last twelve months.
  3. Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months

The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution, in liters per connection per day, fell by 3.1%, compared to 2Q22. This result is due to a set of measures adopted by the Company, with a highlight on the implementation of the Performance Contract for the recovery of the micro metered volume in socially vulnerable areas and substantial investments in the replacement of hydrometers.

The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, which was 3.50% in June 2022, reached 3.11% in June 2023, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.

The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 2Q23, 2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:

2Q23

2Q22

COPANOR Data

2Q23

2Q22

vs.

2Q21

vs.

2Q22

2Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

113

111

1.8%

108

2.2%

Units (1,000 units)

116

114

1.7%

112

2.0%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

226

222

1.6%

219

1.5%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

4,251

4,235

0.4%

3,667

15.5%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

2,525

2,421

4.3%

2,369

2.2%

Network Extension (km)

2,774

2,663

4.1%

2,663

-

Sewage

-

-

-

Connections (1,000 units)

53

53

0.2%

51

3.7%

Units (1,000 units)

55

55

0.1%

53

3.5%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

107

108

-0.2%

104

3.1%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

1,161

1,139

2.0%

1,105

3.1%

Network Extension (km)

1,580

1,513

4.4%

1,513

-

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 2Q23,

2Q22 and 2Q21 is as follows:

2Q23

2Q22

Consolidated Data (COPASA MG + COPANOR)

2Q23

2Q22

vs.

2Q21

vs.

2Q22

2Q21

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,656

4,606

1.1%

4,554

1.2%

Units (1,000 units)

5,615

5,552

1.1%

5,488

1.2%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,852

11,819

0.3%

11,799

0.2%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

274,838

269,570

2.0%

267,116

0.9%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

163,330

158,565

3.0%

156,806

1.1%

Network Extension (km)

65,397

64,185

1.9%

62,136

3.3%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,156

3,093

2.0%

3,030

2.1%

Units (1,000 units)

4,006

3,926

2.0%

3,808

3.1%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,594

8,488

1.2%

8,381

1.3%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

112,475

109,450

2.8%

106,691

2.6%

Network Extension (km)

33,276

32,546

2.2%

31,898

2.0%

1.2. Customer Base

The quarterly information about the customer base, measured volume and billing by consumer category (Residential, Social Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Public) are highlighted in the following table:

Consolidated Data

(COPASA MG + COPANOR)

Water and Sewage (Quarterly Average)

Residential

Residential Social

Commercial

Industrial

Public

Total

Units per Category

(%)

2Q23 2Q22 2Q21

78.2% 77.8% 77.0%

11.3% 11.7% 12.6%

9.0% 8.6% 8.5%

0.6% 0.6% 0.6%

0.9% 1.3% 1.3%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Measures Volume per Category

Billings per Category

(%)

(%)

2Q23

2Q22

2Q21

2Q23

2Q22

2Q21

73.6%

73.4%

74.4%

67.8%

67.9%

71.5%

11.3%

11.8%

12.9%

5.5%

5.7%

5.9%

8.7%

8.1%

7.1%

14.8%

14.0%

12.5%

2.0%

2.1%

2.0%

3.9%

4.0%

3.9%

4.4%

4.6%

3.6%

8.0%

8.4%

6.2%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1.3. Staff Management

1.3.1. Employees and Employees per Connection

The number of employees in the Parent Company increased by 0.5% from June 2022, to 10,179 employees in June 2023.

2Q23

2Q22

Employees and Employees per Connection

2Q23

2Q22

vs.

2Q21

vs.

2Q22

2Q21

COPASA

Employees

10,179

10,125

0.5%

11,276

-10.2%

Employees/Connection¹

1.32

1.33

-0.9%

1.51

-11.6%

COPANOR

Employees

473

447

5.8%

476

-6.1%

Employees/Connection¹

2.80

2.69

4.1%

2.95

-8.6%

COPASA + COPANOR

Employees

10,652

10,572

0.8%

11,752

-10.0%

Employees/Connection¹

1.35

1.35

0.0%

1.54

-12.1%

(1) Number of employees / 1,000 connections of water and sewage.

1.3.2. Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).

Pursuant to the Notice to the Market disclosed on April 11th, 2023, the Company implemented the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), as detailed below:

  • Purpose: to reduce the Company's personnel expenses, adjust its cost curve and improve its operational efficiency, respecting legal aspects that create medium- and long-term value for the Company.
  • Adhesion period:May 2023.
  • Target audience: administrative and operational employees with at least 15 and 20 years of work at COPASA MG, respectively; employees specialized in reading water meters who have been working at any amount of time at COPASA MG; and employees retired by the INSS by time of contribution, age or special retirement (whose retirement was granted before the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 103/2019), who have been working at any amount of time at COPASA MG.
  • Form of termination:dismissal on request.

Pursuant to the Notice to the Market disclosed on June 6th, 2023, the referred Program had 736 adhesions, with a total estimated indemnity amount of R$115.1 million, fully accounted for in 2Q23. The terminations will be scheduled to occur in up to 06 (six) months, as of July 2023.

