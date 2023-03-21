Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 4Q22 Release
Rio Manso Reservoir
Belo Horizonte, March, 21st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and the full year of 2022. The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website: ir.copasa.com.br.
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net revenue of water, sewage, and, solid waste totaledR$1.39 billion in 4Q22, compared to the R$1.29 billion recorded in 4Q21.
Costs and administrative expenses totaledR$720.0 million in 4Q22, compared to the R$677.6 million recorded in 4Q21.
EBITDA totaledR$530.0 million in 4Q22, with a margin of 36.9%. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$456.1 million in 4Q21, with a margin of 32.9%.
Net income wasR$268.3 million in 4Q22, compared to the R$64.3 million reported in 4Q21.
Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 2022 totaledR$391.1 million.
Net debt reachedR$3.12 billion in December 2022 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.6x.
Investments made by the Parent Company in 2022, including capitalizations, totaledR$1.31 billion, up by 30.2% over 2021.
In December 2022, the number of consumer units for water reached5.59 million (5.53 million in December 2021) and consumer units for sewage reached 3.96 million (3.89 million in December 2021) (consolidated data).
In 4Q22, water volume measured reached166.9 million m³, while sewage volume came to 114.3 million m³ (up by 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively, over 4Q21).
The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached3.22% in December 2022 (3.50% in December 2021).
The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was251.3 liters/connection x day in 2022 (256.4 in 2021), down by 2.0% from 2021.
The Parent Company's staff reduced by4.7% in the last 12 months, mainly due to the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).
The rate of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" fell by5.9%, from 1.42 in December 2021 to 1.33 in December 2022.
The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is virtually100%.
1. Operating Performance
1.1. Operational data
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:
4Q22
4Q21
COPASA data (Parent Company)
4Q22
4Q21
vs.
4Q20
vs.
4Q21
4Q20
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
4,524
4,482
1.0%
4,421
1.4%
Units (1,000 units)
5,474
5,418
1.0%
5,347
1.3%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
11,623
11,610
0.1%
11,584
0.2%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
261,329
255,580
2.2%
259,930
-1.7%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
164,233
155,900
5.3%
156,169
-0.2%
Network Extension (km)
61,986
60,615
2.3%
54,638
10.9%
Water Metering Index (%)
99.9
99.9
-
99.8
+0.1 p.p.
Loss Index¹ (%)
39.4
40.1
-0.7 p.p.
40.5
-0.4 p.p.
Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)
251
256
-2.0%
257.8
-0.6%
Sewage
Connections (1,000 units)
3,068
3,012
1.9%
2,942
2.4%
Units (1,000 units)
3,908
3,834
1.9%
3,711
3.3%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
8,431
8,342
1.1%
8,230
1.4%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
113,040
107,764
4.9%
106,033
1.6%
Treated Volume (1,000 m³)
83,365
86,465
-3.6%
77,214
12.0%
Network Extension (km)
31,864
30,804
3.4%
27,691
11.2%
Water and Sewage
Consumption Days (quarter)
92.4
91.7
0.8%
89.4
2.5%
Consumption Days (monthly average)
30.8
30.6
0.8%
29.8
2.5%
Delinquency³ (%)
3.22%
3.50%
-0.3 p.p.
4.52%
-1.0 p.p.
Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period.
Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months
The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution fell by 0.7 percentage points in 2022 and by 2%, considering the loss rate in liters/connection x day. The result was due to several measures adopted over 2022, among which we can highlight:
Performance Agreement for the recovery of volume micro-measured in social vulnerability areas (villages and groups) to reduce apparent losses. The works started in December 2021, and the contract is valid for 5 (five) years;
acquisition of equipment and water meters for macro-measurement;
acquisition and installation of around 841 thousand new water meters in micro-measure, leading to, in addition to an increase of 1,134 thousand m³ in the volume measured, a reduction in the average age of the water meter park, which fell from 5.00 years in December 2020 to 4.18 years in December 2022; and
acquisition of equipment such as geophones, rods, and cameras, contracting of works and services, and research of non-visible leaks, including with the use of artificial intelligence, to reduce physical losses.
It is worth mentioning that, in 2022, the Company invested R$96 million in operational actions and improvements to reduce losses.
The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, of 3.50% in December 2021, reached 3.22% in December 2022, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.
The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:
4Q22
4Q21
COPANOR Data
4Q22
4Q21
vs.
4Q20
vs.
4Q21
4Q20
Water
Connections (1,000 units)
112
110
1.5%
108
1.9%
Units (1,000 units)
115
113
1.3%
111
1.8%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
225
223
1.2%
220
1.3%
Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)
4,235
4,339
-2.4%
3,799
14.2%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
2,627
2,386
10.1%
2,433
-1.9%
Network Extension (km)
2,751
2,701
1.8%
2,220
21.6%
-
-
-
Sewage
-
-
-
Connections (1,000 units)
54
52
2.5%
50
3.8%
Units (1,000 units)
55
54
2.3%
52
3.6%
Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)
107
105
1.9%
102
2.9%
Measured Volume (1,000 m³)
1,230
1,122
9.6%
1,074
4.5%
Network Extension (km)
1,576
1,572
0.2%
1,498
4.9%
The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 4Q22,
