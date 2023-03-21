Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 4Q22 Release

11 a.m. (Brasilia) 10 a.m. (New York) 2 p.m. (London)

Belo Horizonte, March, 21st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and the full year of 2022. The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website: ir.copasa.com.br .

Earnings Release 4Q22 and 2022

1. Operating Performance

1.1. Operational data

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:

4Q22 4Q21 COPASA data (Parent Company) 4Q22 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 vs. 4Q21 4Q20 Water Connections (1,000 units) 4,524 4,482 1.0% 4,421 1.4% Units (1,000 units) 5,474 5,418 1.0% 5,347 1.3% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 11,623 11,610 0.1% 11,584 0.2% Distributed Volume (1,000 m³) 261,329 255,580 2.2% 259,930 -1.7% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 164,233 155,900 5.3% 156,169 -0.2% Network Extension (km) 61,986 60,615 2.3% 54,638 10.9% Water Metering Index (%) 99.9 99.9 - 99.8 +0.1 p.p. Loss Index¹ (%) 39.4 40.1 -0.7 p.p. 40.5 -0.4 p.p. Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday) 251 256 -2.0% 257.8 -0.6% Sewage Connections (1,000 units) 3,068 3,012 1.9% 2,942 2.4% Units (1,000 units) 3,908 3,834 1.9% 3,711 3.3% Population Served (1,000 inhabitants) 8,431 8,342 1.1% 8,230 1.4% Measured Volume (1,000 m³) 113,040 107,764 4.9% 106,033 1.6% Treated Volume (1,000 m³) 83,365 86,465 -3.6% 77,214 12.0% Network Extension (km) 31,864 30,804 3.4% 27,691 11.2% Water and Sewage Consumption Days (quarter) 92.4 91.7 0.8% 89.4 2.5% Consumption Days (monthly average) 30.8 30.6 0.8% 29.8 2.5% Delinquency³ (%) 3.22% 3.50% -0.3 p.p. 4.52% -1.0 p.p.

Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period. Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months

The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution fell by 0.7 percentage points in 2022 and by 2%, considering the loss rate in liters/connection x day. The result was due to several measures adopted over 2022, among which we can highlight:

Performance Agreement for the recovery of volume micro-measured in social vulnerability areas (villages and groups) to reduce apparent losses. The works started in December 2021, and the contract is valid for 5 (five) years;

micro-measured in social vulnerability areas (villages and groups) to reduce apparent losses. The works started in December 2021, and the contract is valid for 5 (five) years; acquisition of equipment and water meters for macro-measurement;

macro-measurement; acquisition and installation of around 841 thousand new water meters in micro-measure, leading to, in addition to an increase of 1,134 thousand m³ in the volume measured, a reduction in the average age of the water meter park, which fell from 5.00 years in December 2020 to 4.18 years in December 2022; and

micro-measure, leading to, in addition to an increase of 1,134 thousand m³ in the volume measured, a reduction in the average age of the water meter park, which fell from 5.00 years in December 2020 to 4.18 years in December 2022; and acquisition of equipment such as geophones, rods, and cameras, contracting of works and services, and research of non-visible leaks, including with the use of artificial intelligence, to reduce physical losses.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2022, the Company invested R$96 million in operational actions and improvements to reduce losses.

