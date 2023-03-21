Advanced search
    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-03-21 pm EDT
15.27 BRL   -1.36%
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 4Q22 Release

03/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings

Release

4Q22 and

2022

Rio Manso Reservoir

Belo Horizonte, March, 21st, 2023 - COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3) hereby announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and the full year of 2022. The financial information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais thousands (R$ thousand) and refers to the Parent Company. All tables in this report are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website: ir.copasa.com.br.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenue of water, sewage, and, solid waste totaled R$1.39 billion in 4Q22, compared to the R$1.29 billion recorded in 4Q21.
  • Costs and administrative expenses totaled R$720.0 million in 4Q22, compared to the R$677.6 million recorded in 4Q21.
  • EBITDA totaled R$530.0 million in 4Q22, with a margin of 36.9%. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$456.1 million in 4Q21, with a margin of 32.9%.
  • Net income was R$268.3 million in 4Q22, compared to the R$64.3 million reported in 4Q21.
  • Interest on Equity (IoE) declared in 2022 totaled R$391.1 million.
  • Net debt reached R$3.12 billion in December 2022 and the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.6x.
  • Investments made by the Parent Company in 2022, including capitalizations, totaled R$1.31 billion, up by 30.2% over 2021.
  • In December 2022, the number of consumer units for water reached 5.59 million (5.53 million in December 2021) and consumer units for sewage reached 3.96 million (3.89 million in December 2021) (consolidated data).
  • In 4Q22, water volume measured reached 166.9 million m³, while sewage volume came to 114.3 million m³ (up by 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively, over 4Q21).
  • The delinquency rate, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount billed in the last 12 months, reached 3.22% in December 2022 (3.50% in December 2021).
  • The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution was 251.3 liters/connection x day in 2022 (256.4 in 2021), down by 2.0% from 2021.
  • The Parent Company's staff reduced by 4.7% in the last 12 months, mainly due to the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP).
  • The rate of "employees per thousand water and sewage connections" fell by 5.9%, from 1.42 in December 2021 to 1.33 in December 2022.
  • The capacity level of the reservoirs of the Paraopeba system is virtually 100%.

Conference Call

Investor Relations

March 22nd, 2023 (Wednesday)

Telephone +55 (31) 3250-2015

11 a.m. (Brasilia) 10 a.m. (New York) 2 p.m. (London)

ir@copasa.com.br

Webcast: Click here

ir.copasa.com.br

Index

1.

Operating Performance

4

1.1.

Operational data

4

1.2.

Customer Base

6

1.3.

Employees and Employees per Connection

6

2.

Quarterly Financial Performance

8

2.1.

Revenues

8

2.2.

Costs and Expenses

9

2.3. Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)

12

2.4. Equity Pick-up (Subsidiary COPANOR)

12

2.5.

Financial Result

13

2.6.

Taxes on Income

13

2.7.

Net Income

14

2.8.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

14

3.

Annual Financial Performance

15

3.1.

Revenues

15

3.2.

Costs and Expenses

16

3.3.

Other Operating Revenues (Expenses)

19

3.4.

Equity Pick-up (Subsidiary COPANOR)

2

19

3.5.

Financial Result

2

20

3.6.

Taxes on Income

20

3.7.

Net Income

21

3.8. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

21

4.

Shareholder Compensation

22

4.1.

Shareholder Compensation - 2022

22

4.2.

Shareholder Compensation - 2023

22

4.3.

Dividend Policy Revision

22

5.

Indebtedness and Rating

24

5.1. Gross Debt and Net Debt

24

5.2. Indexes and Average Coupon

25

5.3.

Corporate Ratings

25

6.

Investment Program and Fundraising

26

6.1.

2022 Investment Program

26

6.2. Investment Programs - 2023 to 2027

27

6.3.

Fundraising

28

7.

Regulatory Environment - Tariff Adjustment

29

Earnings Release 4Q22 and 2022

8.

Sanitation Framework

30

8.1.

Economic-Financial Capacity (Law 14,026/2020)

30

8.2.

Water and Sewage Universalization Rates

30

9.

Service Concessions

32

10.

Water Situation

33

10.1. Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area (BHMA)

33

10.2. Other municipalities in the Minas Gerais State

34

11.

Annexes

35

11.1. Quarterly Income Statement

35

11.2. Anual Income Statement

36

11.3. Balance Sheet - Assets

37

11.4. Balance Sheet - Liabilities

38

11.5. Quarterly Cash Flow

39

11.6. Anual Cash Flow

40

11.7. Debt

41

3

Earnings Release 4Q22 and 2022

1. Operating Performance

1.1. Operational data

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:

4Q22

4Q21

COPASA data (Parent Company)

4Q22

4Q21

vs.

4Q20

vs.

4Q21

4Q20

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,524

4,482

1.0%

4,421

1.4%

Units (1,000 units)

5,474

5,418

1.0%

5,347

1.3%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,623

11,610

0.1%

11,584

0.2%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

261,329

255,580

2.2%

259,930

-1.7%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

164,233

155,900

5.3%

156,169

-0.2%

Network Extension (km)

61,986

60,615

2.3%

54,638

10.9%

Water Metering Index (%)

99.9

99.9

-

99.8

+0.1 p.p.

Loss Index¹ (%)

39.4

40.1

-0.7 p.p.

40.5

-0.4 p.p.

Loss Index² (L/connectionsxday)

251

256

-2.0%

257.8

-0.6%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,068

3,012

1.9%

2,942

2.4%

Units (1,000 units)

3,908

3,834

1.9%

3,711

3.3%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,431

8,342

1.1%

8,230

1.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

113,040

107,764

4.9%

106,033

1.6%

Treated Volume (1,000 m³)

83,365

86,465

-3.6%

77,214

12.0%

Network Extension (km)

31,864

30,804

3.4%

27,691

11.2%

Water and Sewage

Consumption Days (quarter)

92.4

91.7

0.8%

89.4

2.5%

Consumption Days (monthly average)

30.8

30.6

0.8%

29.8

2.5%

Delinquency³ (%)

3.22%

3.50%

-0.3 p.p.

4.52%

-1.0 p.p.

  1. Difference between the distributed volume and the measured volume, divided by the distributed volume in the last twelve months.
  2. Difference between the volume distributed and the volume measured, divided by the number of served connections and the number of days in the period.
  3. Corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months

The loss rate in COPASA MG's distribution fell by 0.7 percentage points in 2022 and by 2%, considering the loss rate in liters/connection x day. The result was due to several measures adopted over 2022, among which we can highlight:

  • Performance Agreement for the recovery of volume micro-measured in social vulnerability areas (villages and groups) to reduce apparent losses. The works started in December 2021, and the contract is valid for 5 (five) years;
  • acquisition of equipment and water meters for macro-measurement;
  • acquisition and installation of around 841 thousand new water meters in micro-measure, leading to, in addition to an increase of 1,134 thousand m³ in the volume measured, a reduction in the average age of the water meter park, which fell from 5.00 years in December 2020 to 4.18 years in December 2022; and
  • acquisition of equipment such as geophones, rods, and cameras, contracting of works and services, and research of non-visible leaks, including with the use of artificial intelligence, to reduce physical losses.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2022, the Company invested R$96 million in operational actions and improvements to reduce losses.

4

Earnings Release 4Q22 and 2022

The delinquency rate, which corresponds to the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total billed amount in the last 12 months, of 3.50% in December 2021, reached 3.22% in December 2022, the lowest rate recorded in the last 6 (six) years. This result is due to the resumption and intensification of collection actions and campaigns to renegotiate debts.

The main operational data of the subsidiary COPANOR for 4Q22, 4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:

4Q22

4Q21

COPANOR Data

4Q22

4Q21

vs.

4Q20

vs.

4Q21

4Q20

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

112

110

1.5%

108

1.9%

Units (1,000 units)

115

113

1.3%

111

1.8%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

225

223

1.2%

220

1.3%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

4,235

4,339

-2.4%

3,799

14.2%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

2,627

2,386

10.1%

2,433

-1.9%

Network Extension (km)

2,751

2,701

1.8%

2,220

21.6%

-

-

-

Sewage

-

-

-

Connections (1,000 units)

54

52

2.5%

50

3.8%

Units (1,000 units)

55

54

2.3%

52

3.6%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

107

105

1.9%

102

2.9%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

1,230

1,122

9.6%

1,074

4.5%

Network Extension (km)

1,576

1,572

0.2%

1,498

4.9%

The main operational data of the parent company (COPASA MG) and the subsidiary (COPANOR) for 4Q22,

4Q21 and 4Q20 is as follows:

4Q22

4Q21

Consolidated Data (COPASA MG +COPANOR)

4Q22

4Q21

vs.

4Q20

vs.

4Q21

4Q20

Water

Connections (1,000 units)

4,636

4,591

1.0%

4,529

1.4%

Units (1,000 units)

5,589

5,532

1.0%

5,458

1.3%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

11,849

11,833

0.1%

11,804

0.2%

Distributed Volume (1,000 m³)

265,565

259,919

2.2%

263,729

-1.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

166,860

158,286

5.4%

158,601

-0.2%

Network Extension (km)

64,736

63,316

2.2%

56,859

11.4%

Sewage

Connections (1,000 units)

3,122

3,064

1.9%

2,992

2.4%

Units (1,000 units)

3,963

3,888

1.9%

3,764

3.3%

Population Served (1,000 inhabitants)

8,539

8,447

1.1%

8,332

1.4%

Measured Volume (1,000 m³)

114,270

108,886

4.9%

107,107

1.7%

Network Extension (km)

33,440

32,376

3.3%

29,189

10.9%

5

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
