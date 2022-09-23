Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - 10/25/2022

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

Publicly Held Company

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ) 17.281.106/0001-03

NIRE 31.300.036.375

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (ESM)

The shareholders of COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG are hereby invited to

meet in ESM, to be held at 02:30 pm on 25 October 2022, at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Santo Antônio, in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, to deliberate on the following Agenda:

Election of an effective member of the Fiscal Council to fulfill the remaining term, due to resignation, with indication of the controlling shareholder, State of Minas Gerais.

According to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, the Company informes that participating in this ESM may be in person, or in a partially digital way (remote) or through the Bulletin of Remote Vote, as instructed below:

shareholders who choose remote participation must request the Investor Relations Unit, by e-mail ir@copasa.com.br, up to 48 (forty-eight) hours before the ESM, the link and access data to the digital platform. The request must be accompanied by the relevant documentation. for participation through the Remote Voting Bulletin, shareholders must send their Voting Ballots, according to the model made available by the Company, through: (i) their respective custody agents; (ii) the depositary financial institution responsible for the service of the Company's book-entry shares (Bradesco S.A.); or (iii) directly to the Company, in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

In order to facilitate the Shareholders access to the Meeting, it is requested that the following documents be delivered to the Company's headquarters, to the attention of the Investor Relations Unit, until 24 October 2022: (i) statement or proof of ownership of shares issued by Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) or Bradesco SA, the institution providing services for the Company's book-entry shares; (ii) for those who are represented by proxy, a power of attorney with observance of the applicable legal provisions (Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/1976).

As of the present date, the documents related to the matter to be discussed at the ESM, now called, are available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the electronic address ir.copasa.com.br and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), in accordance with Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

Belo Horizonte, September 22th, 2022.

André Macêdo Facó

Chair of the Board of Directors